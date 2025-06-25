WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. and former two-division champion Devin Haney are on a collision course. Norman and Haney reportedly verbally agreed to fight later this year.

Norman vs. Haney is being targeted for November, according to Boxing Scene. No location is finalized. Norman is reportedly interested in booking the fight at welterweight without a catchweight or next-day weigh-in limit added

Norman's manager, Adrian Clark, fueled the reports by cryptically tweeting that the "ball is rolling."

Bill Haney, Devin's father, trainer and manager, recently expressed interest in a fight between his son and Norman.

"I'm on my job looking for this tough guy named Brian Norman Jr..?" Haney tweeted on Monday. "If you see him or his dad, tell them Devin Haney is looking for him."

Norman (28-0, 22 KOs) grew his profile with a fifth-round knockout of Jin Sasaki. Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) is slowly repairing his image after an overturned loss to Ryan Garcia and a tepid win over Jose Ramirez.