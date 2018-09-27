Report: Middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders fails drug test ahead of scheduled defense
Additionally, Saunders' upcoming fight with Demetrius Andrade is expected to be scrapped
Boxing's middleweight division is reportedly in for a big shakeup. According to ESPN's Dan Rafael, WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has failed a voluntary drug test and is likely to be stripped of his belt. Additionally, his upcoming fight with Demetrius Andrade, set for Oct. 20 in Boston, is expected to be canceled.
Per Rafael's report, Saunders tested positive for the banned stimulant oxilofrine -- the same substance that resulted in long suspensions for sprinting champions Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell back in 2013. Following the reports, Saunders took to Twitter to offer a statement of sorts, tweeting, "some sh--," accompanied with multiple laughing emojis.
This continues a tough week for Saunders, who was recently fined 100,000 pounds by the British Boxing Board of Control for "bringing the sport into disrepute." The board's ruling stems from an incident earlier this month when a video appeared online showing Saunders "encouraging a woman to assault a stranger in exchange for drugs," per Sky Sports. After the incident, Saunders tweeted that he was "totally in the wrong."
The undefeated Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs) has held the middleweight belt since Dec. 2015, when he won it from Irishman Andy Lee in a majority decision. Saunders has successfully defended the belt three times, most recently in Dec. 2017, when he outclassed David Lemieux to earn a unanimous decision victory.
