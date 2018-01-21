Results: Errol Spence outclasses Lamont Peterson as he waits for Keith Thurman

Erroll Spence was in control throughout Saturday night's bout. Showtime Boxing

It should have been over in the fourth. And then the fifth. Eventually, 27-year-old southpaw Errol Spence Jr. got the best of Lamont Peterson on Saturday night, retaining the IBF welterweight title in his first defense since winning it eight months ago.

Spence (23-0, 20 KO) had Peterson reeling in the fourth round, but the veteran was saved from his beating by the bell. The champion then earned a knockdown in the fifth with a direct shot to Peterson's temple and looked set to deliver a bout-ending blow, but Peterson again recovered and kept the fight going for another round. It became a no-doubter as soon as Round 7 started, however, as Peterson's face was so bruised that his trainer, Barry Hunter, refused to allow the fight to continue after the bell rang.

"The Truth" picking up a victory was never in doubt as he beat Peterson in power punches (49 percent to 31 percent) and total punches (31 percent to 28 percent). The victory was Spence's 10th consecutive stoppage win, allowing him to continue his reign atop the welterweight division.

"A lot of guys turned down the fight, but he took it like a real warrior and a real fighter," Spence said of Peterson. "And I commend him for that. ... I know Lamont. Lamont a tough fighter. He's going to give it all he got. He's willing to die in there. His coach had to stop the fight. He was willing to keep going. That's who Lamont is."

Spence said he was pleased with his win but knows he can step up going forward.

"I can still improve a lot in my defense and other ways in my craft. Just got to keep perfecting my skills, stay in the gym and keep learning," he said. "You're going to see a better Errol Spence every time I step in the ring."

And there's one man in particular he's waiting on.

"Everybody know I'm waiting on [Keith] Thurman. I've been waiting for a long time. Since I was 15-0, I've been calling this guy out, and he keeps making excuse after excuse. ... I'm waiting on him. Let's get it on."

Peterson made an attempt to go out for Round 7, but Hunter refused to let that happen.

"It was really hard because, if you know Lamont, you know his heart, you know his courage. Soldiers usually die on the battlefield sometimes," he said. "I knew he would've fought until the end, so I had to step up because, at the end of the day, this is my son. I don't care more about boxing than I care about him."

Peterson agreed that Spence was the best fighter he's gone against to this point and admitted that retirement is certainly a consideration going forward.

Spence, meanwhile, hopes to remain the class of the welterweight division as he awaits word from Thurman on whether the two fighters can one day meet in a bout that has been long-awaited by fight fans.