Surging featherweight contender Robeisy Ramirez seeks his first major boxing title Saturday when he squares off against former champion Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO featherweight belt. The 12-round main event (7 p.m. ET main card) anchors the boxing card from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Okla. Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) has held two minor belts, but this will be his first opportunity to hold one of the four majors after the WBO belt was vacated by Emanuel Navarrete, who has since moved up to junior lightweight. Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs) is the former WBO junior featherweight champion who will be making his first major-title bout appearance in four years. He lost the belt and a subsequent rematch to Navarrete, accounting for both of his professional boxing losses.

Ramirez is a -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100), while Dogboe comes back at +430 in the latest Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5, with the Over priced at -155 and the Under listed at +130.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights.

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe preview

The stakes are high for both fighters. A win by Ramirez would put him in position to become the star that many observers predicted for the two-time Olympian who turned pro just shy of four years ago. Ramirez, 29, faced a setback when he lost his four-round professional debut, but he has since won 11 straight and can take another step forward with his first major title.

Dogboe is a 10-year professional who won his first 20 fights and appeared perhaps headed toward becoming a dominant champion. But after winning the title and making one defense, he met his match in Navarrete, who won their first meeting by decision and the rematch with a 12th-round stoppage.

The 28-year-old Dogboe vowed to make the necessary adjustments and return to the top. The Ghana-born fighter has done just that behind four consecutive wins to earn Saturday's title shot, though his last two were narrow decision victories over Christopher Diaz and Joet Gonzalez.

Conversely, Ramirez has stopped his last three opponents and all of those victories came in 2022. The Cuban slugger is coming off a ninth-round TKO of Jose Romero in New York City last October.

The fighters have similar straight-ahead styles that should make for a fan-friendly matchup. Both are known for wearing down opponents with their pressure and nonstop volume. Ramirez uses his footwork and athleticism to create angles for his punches, and is known for his powerful overhand left.

Dogboe is best known for his relentless pace and habit of sacrificing defense for the ability to get inside and land his looping uppercut.

