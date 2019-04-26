Robert Easter Jr. vs. Rances Barthelemy fight prediction, card, odds, start time, Showtime boxing

In combat sports, often the best fights are produced when both competitors have something to prove. The slight air of desperation between fighters has long been a great recipe for action and entertainment.

The same theory could be in play for Saturday's lightweight title bout when former champion Robert Easter Jr. (21-1, 14 KOs) looks to bounce back from his first defeat when he faces former two-division titleholder Rances Barthelemy (27-1, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBA title at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET).

The matchup pairs two of the tallest and craftiest fighters in the 135-pound division. Yet the key combustible element adjoining the two boxers is how hungry they are to return to the title level by avoiding a second costly setback.

The 28-year-old Easter returns to the ring for the first time since losing his IBF title to Mikey Garcia by wide decision in their unification bout last July. After a one-fight move to trainer Kevin Cunningham's gym in Florida, Easter has made the decision to return to his roots by rejoining his father and trainer, Robert Easter Sr., along with longtime assistant Mike Stafford in his home of Toledo, Ohio.

"Most importantly, me and my dad have been getting back on track," Easter said. "We had a little break after the last fight but now we've both got our timing down and [are] ready for [Saturday]. I train for every fight like it's a big fight. This time, it really is a big fight. I train hard for every fight, no exceptions."

The wiry and 5-foot-11 Easter said he has worked on strength for this camp and building up his body even more after being handled so easily by Garcia. He'll be facing a fighter in Barthelemy, a native of Cuba, who is moving down from 140 pounds after a failed run at a world title in a third division.

Barthelemy, 32, who has won titles at 130 and 135 pounds, moved up to junior welterweight in 2017 for a pair of fights against Kyril Relikh. In a close fight, Barthelemy won their first meeting in a unanimous decision many observers felt he didn't deserve. Ten months later, Relikh delivered sound revenge by handling Barthelemy with ease in their rematch to claim a vacant world title.

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Robert Easter -600 Rances Barthelemy +425 WBA lightweight title Viktor Postol -145 Mohamed Mimoune +115 Super lightweight Efe Ajagba -3500 Michael Wallisch +1200 Heavyweight

Not only did Barthelemy look lifeless in the bout, the humbling loss forced him to take a closer look at his career. He decided not only to move down in weight but to return to the feel and mindset of his days as a top amateur.

"The key thing for me to get back to the top, is to get back to my roots," Barthelemy said. "It's about using what made me a champion and getting back to that. We've gone back to our Cuban roots in training with Joel Casamayor and left any distractions behind. You'll see all of that in my performance on Saturday night."

Barthelemy was largely dismissive about the skills that Easter brings to the table but said if the fight should get hairy, he's not afraid to slug it out with his opponent to make a statement.

"Easter and myself are both on the road to redemption coming off of our first defeats. I expect the same Robert Easter Jr. that I've seen on tape. He comes forward and tries to fight it out. There's nothing overly impressive about him to me.

"I'm ready for whatever Robert Easter Jr. wants. If he wants a war, we'll have a war. Everyone knows I've never backed down, but I'm going to win this fight with the intelligence that made me a world champion."

Easter believes the key to victory comes down to whether he can dictate the pace.

"I expect Rances to come out and fight," Easter said. "He's an awkward, crafty fighter who likes to put up a fight. It's not really about what I expect from him though, it's about what I'm going to do in there. It's going to be my tempo. If I don't get the knockout, I'm going to beat him down for 12 rounds."

Prediction

It will be interesting to see what type of mindset Barthelemy enters the ring with in response to having suffered his first defeat. For the majority of his career, Barthelemy has been a bit of a tease due to the fact that he looks brilliant for stretches of fights but can often disappear and lower his output to allow his opponent back in it.

In some recent fights, Barthelemy seemed to eschew his cautious ways and let his hands go more until the rematch with Relikh, where at times he looked like he just didn't want to be there.

Although Barthelemy is the bigger man who is coming down in weight, Easter is freakishly long for the division and enters with a nearly four-inch reach advantage. Should he prove able to establish his jab in the early going and consistently get off first by using it as a weapon, Easter may be able to develop a pattern in which he can win rounds on activity alone by working from distance.

Barthelemy is at his best when he counters intelligently from close range. But his tendency to do slightly less offensively than you feel he should likely will get him in trouble here if the fight goes the distance. The key early will be to watch how willing Barthelemy is to establish his jab.

With neither boxer possessing fight-altering power, Easter could have the advantage should it turn into an action fight because of his comfortability fighting in the trenches at a high pace and his eagerness to let his hands go (and Barthelemy's tendency to disappear). While the matchup should be a competitive one, it doesn't appear to be like one Barthelemy can win if he's not in complete control from the outset.

Pick: Easter via UD12