Roy Jones Jr. is happy to get involved in celebrity boxing shenanigans. Jones recently expressed interest in referring a proposed boxing match between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles "Charlie Mack'' Alston, Will Smith's ex-bodyguard.

Former four-division world champion Jones was asked about his interest in Shaq vs. Mack. Jones, also a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, told TMZ Sports he'd be thrilled to officiate the potential fight.

"If that jumps off," Jones Jr. said on Wednesday. "I'mma definitely be the referee. Without question."

The bizarre fight proposal started with Alston challenging O'Neal through Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman. Alston claimed he "chopped" O'Neal in the neck after the NBA legend attempted to cut a line at an autograph session two years ago. O'Neal accepted the challenge the next day.

"Hey celebrity boxing and Charlie Mack, I accept," O'Neal said in an Instagram video posted on Aug. 18. "You name the time and place, I'll be there. Diesel don't run from nobody."

To date, there's no evidence that a contract has been signed. O'Neal, 53, has dabbled in mixed martial arts training since 2000. He previously boxed world champions Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley in exhibitions, both of which he lost. Alston, who's believed to be in his 50s, is a music industry veteran and Smith's former bodyguard.