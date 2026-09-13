LAS VEGAS -- If Saturday's performance was any indication of what the prime of Ryan Garcia is going to look like, boxing might truly be on the verge of catching fire once again.

Garcia (26-2, 21 KOs) entered the fight already considered one of boxing's biggest crossover stars thanks to his electrifying skills and large social media following. Yet, headlining his first Mexican Independence Day Weekend card inside T-Mobile Arena, his second-round dismantling of British star Conor Benn (25-2, 14 KOs), to make the first defense of his WBC welterweight title, still felt like a true, star-making moment.

The 28-year-old Garcia, a native of Victorville, California, opened 2026 by dropping and dominating Mario Barrios over 12 rounds in February to win his first world title. And in the build to this weekend's return, Garcia spoke confidently about his maturation, both physically and mentally, following years of inconsistent performances, substance abuse and toxic behavior outside of the ring.

On Saturday, "King Ry" as a fighter, very much appeared to have entered the peak of his powers as Garcia, thanks to his newfound poise and the evolution of his right hand, took the fight to Benn and efficiently put him away inside of two rounds. But maybe even more importantly, Garcia the man, who had a live band playing Christian worship music in his locker room as he warmed up before the main event, appeared mature enough to handle the responsibility of being the new face of the sport.

With Terence Crawford retired, Canelo Alvarez navigating his twilight and Gervonta "Tank" Davis inactive for the past 18 months amid endless legal troubles, there has been a void of late for a top fighter to carry the sport as the lead draw, although light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion David Benavidez has done an admirable job trying.

Garcia picked the right time to put the pieces of his career back together that had seemingly crumbled around him in the fallout of his 2024 drug suspension and his lifeless 2025 title loss to Rolando "Rolly" Romero. He was able to sell out arguably the sport's premier arena on one of boxing and the Mexican culture's signature weekends and helped create a live gate of more than $8 million for co promoters "The Ring," Zuffa Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions.

Boxing's new leading man, who doubles as the face of an absolutely rejuvenated welterweight division, also did a great job planting seeds of excitement for his future plans by calling out Teofimo Lopez Jr., the WBA titleholder, who attempted to rush the ring only to be held back by security. Garcia also called out WBO titleholder Devin Haney, who was also ringside, for a rematch of their 2024 bout, originally won via decision by Garcia before being changed to a no contest when Garcia failed a postfight drug test.

On the same night that Benavidez entered the ring following the co-main event to exchange pleasantries with The Ring and Zuffa champion Jai Opetaia to tease a superfight between them after Opetaia had stopped WBC titleholder Noel Mikaelian, Garcia set up future must-see fights that could serve the cornerstones of the boxing calendar for the next 12 months.

Garcia, when his head is on straight, is a huge key to boxing targeting younger in terms of his audience. He's brash and charismatic with movie star looks. He knows how to sell a fight, doesn't back down from danger and goes for the knockout throughout. And two fights into his reunion with his father, Henry Garcia, as head trainer, he also appears genuinely happy with his life and who he is.

Boxing, which has survived obituaries being written about the sport on a near annual basis, very much felt like it was back on this night. And Garcia, who ultimately did everything he said he would in the buildup to the Benn fight, appeared ready to lead it into the next era.