Two of boxing's brashest fighters are set to share the ring on Saturday in Las Vegas when Ryan Garcia puts his WBC welterweight title on the line against Conor Benn.

The fight, which will stream live on Paramount+, is an intriguing battle, as much for the flaws of both men as for their strengths.

Garcia picked up the WBC title, the first world championship of his career, in a February decision win over an overmatched Mario Barrios. That fight came one fight after Garcia turned in a dud against Rolando "Rolly" Romero under the bright lights in New York's Times Square.

In Benn, Garcia fights someone who can match his raw confidence. Benn has never held a world championship, but he has conquered a challenge that may have been more important on a personal level. Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. had a longstanding rivalry that finally played out in the ring in 2025. While their first meeting saw Eubank get the win, Benn was praised for showing guts and heart throughout in a fight with a much bigger, much more experienced fighter. Benn then won the rematch with relative ease, ending a rivalry that went back to classic bouts between the fighters' fathers.

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Now, having ticked off some career goals, Garcia and Benn meet in a big welterweight showdown between two of the most popular fighters in the sport.

Let's take a look at how these pound-for-pound greats match up in this 147-pound showdown.

Garcia vs. Benn tale of the tape

Fighter Ryan Garcia Conor Bennn Nickname King Ry The Destroyer Record 25-2, 20 KO 25-1, 14 KO Titles WBC welterweight championship None Age 28 29 Height 5-foot-8 5-foot-8 Reach 70 inches 68 inches Stance Orthodox Orthodox Hometown Victorville, California London Best wins Luke Campbell (TKO7, 2021), Oscar Duarte (KO8, 2023), Mario Barrios (UD, 2026) Chris Algieri (KO4, 2024), Chris Eubank Jr. (UD, 2025), Regis Prograis (UD, 2026)

What's at stake in Garcia vs. Benn?

While Garcia's WBC welterweight title is on the line, this fight may be more impactful from a reputational standpoint. Both Garcia and Benn talk a big game, and for fighters who feature talk as a key part of their approach, a loss can border on humiliating.

Garcia is bringing a world title to the ring on Saturday that he won in his most recent fight, an impressive performance against Barrios. Of course, it's worth noting that Garcia was given that title shot despite an all-time miserable performance in his prior fight, a truly lifeless loss to Romero in New York's Times Square.

Garcia beating Barrios, largely seen as one of the most vulnerable champs in the sport at the time, gained him his first world championship. He could have grabbed the WBC junior welterweight title when he beat Devin Haney in a career best performance, but the title wasn't on the line for Garcia, who seemingly intentionally blew his weight cut and then failed multiple drug tests for the fight.

Benn's career was focused on his rivalry with Eubank for so many years that it felt like "What now?" when the pair concluded their two bouts.

Benn's immediate answer to that question was an easy win over former world champ Regis Prograis. A win over Garcia would grant Benn his own first run with a world title, which is certainly a significant milestone, but would also put to rest any lingering idea that Benn was a step below the elite level in the sport, a label that dogged him until he showed incredible heart and skill in his fights with Eubank.

Benn has also failed a drug test, so both fighters will enter the ring with prior failed tests hanging over their heads for the rest of their respective careers.

Who has the edge in Garcia vs. Benn?

1. Power: Especially at welterweight, it doesn't seem like there's much of a question in who has the power advantage. Garcia's left hook is one of the best weapons in the sport. Garcia's power hasn't been as crushing since he left lightweight, but he's still a big puncher, and he dropped Haney multiple times in their fight. Garcia also dropped Barrios in the first round of their fight. Benn had a brief run of showing real power before his own failed drug test, which then saw him showcase less power along with moving up in weight, and now moving back down. Benn does hit hard with his right hand, but raw power still favors Garcia. Advantage: Garcia

2. Speed: Garcia's advantage in power is largely helped by sheer hand speed. Garcia can let his punches go very quickly and land before his opponents see what's coming. And, as the old adage goes, the shots that hurt the most are the ones you don't see coming. Benn is relentless, but he's not a fighter with shocking speed. Chalk another advantage up to Garcia. Advantage: Garcia

3. Defense: This is where things get tricky. Both fighters have genuine defensive issues. Garcia keeps his hands low, doesn't move his head much and the more punches he throws, the more he leaves big openings for opponents to counter. Benn throws wild shots and throws them from out of position often. This is a fight that may come down to which man first takes advantage of their opponent's defensive liabilities. Advantage: Even

4. Technique: Garcia showed some improvement against Barrios, no longer strictly relying on his left hook and mixing in a jab and right hand. Barrios didn't have the game to really push Garcia, but you want to see a fighter adding to their game, and Garcia showed that in his most recent fight. Benn is no technical wizard. He's a wide-open fighter who just "goes for it," but doesn't do it in a way you'd be thrilled to see if you're training him day in and out to use classic boxing technique. The style works for Benn, but it's not a technical one. Advantage: Garcia

5. Intangibles: Intangibles are hard to unpack in this fight. Garcia has been a true head case throughout his career. Before the Haney fight, he was spending more time partying and posting wild conspiracy theories on social media than preparing for the fight. Of course, Garcia looked better than ever that fight -- though not cutting weight and performance-enhancing drugs could also have played a role. He also fought terribly against Romero after taking one early punch, seemingly shutting down any attempt to fight and just staring at Romero across 12 rounds. Benn showed grit and guts against Eubank, proving himself more than just a below-average fighter boosted by his famous father's name. Benn's chin is iron and he is willing to engage in wild firefights with no fear. That can break someone who has Garcia's mental issues. The other side of the intangible coin for Benn is that his style can backfire if his cardio doesn't hold up, and Benn has said he has had to go through hell to make weight, which could impact how much gas he has in the tank, and with his style, running out of gas is a disaster. We can't say for sure that will happen to Benn on Saturday, so he has the slight edge over Garcia's vulnerability to mental lapses. Advantage: Benn