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Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn fight live updates: Results, scorecard and full card for title showdown

The pair meet for the WBC welterweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night

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LAS VEGAS -- Ryan Garcia looks to make the first defense of his WBC welterweight championship when he faces Conor Benn on Saturday. The clash of brash fighters headlines a card from Las Vegas that also features elite cruiserweights Jai Opetaia and Noel Mikaelian in the co-feature.

Garcia bounced back from a dreadful loss to Rolando "Rolly" Romero by defeating Mario Barrios to capture the championship. Meanwhile, Benn moved on from his heated rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr. by defeating former world champion Regis Prograis.

Those wins set the two on a collision course that will culminate in Saturday's main event.

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Opetaia is largely considered the best cruiserweight in the world, but he was stripped of his IBF championship after fighting for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight championship. Opetaia puts the Zuffa belt -- along with his Ring Magazine crown -- on the line against WBC champion Mikaelian, whose belt will not be on the line.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along with live results and highlights below, and check out our Garcia vs. Benn predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Garcia vs. Benn fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Ryan Garcia (c) -370 vs. Conor Benn +275, 12 rounds, WBC welterweight title
  • Jai Opetaia (c) -1400 vs. Noel Mikaelian +700, 12 rounds, Zuffa Boxing and The Ring cruiserweight titles
  • Raphael Akpejiori vs. Damazion Vanhouter, 10 rounds, heavyweights
  • Mark Magasyo -165 vs. Andres Cortes +130, 10 rounds, lightweights

Garcia vs. Benn scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Garcia (c)












Benn












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