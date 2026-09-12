The WBC welterweight championship will be on the line on Saturday in Las Vegas when two of boxing's brashest fighters meet inside T-Mobile Arena. Ryan Garcia will be making the first defense of his title against rising English star Conor Benn.

After a poor performance in a loss to Rolando "Rolly" Romero, Garcia was given another chance to break through to a new level when he was paired with Mario Barrios for the WBC title. Garcia was on his game against Barrios and became a world champion for the first time in his career.

Beating Barrios also helped Garcia further recover his reputation after his infamous 2024 bout with Devin Haney. That night, Garcia fought brilliantly, but was unable to win a world title due to failing to make weight and then had the victory stripped from his record for multiple failed drug tests.

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Benn is looking to build on the momentum earned through his two tremendous fights with Chris Eubank Jr., the first of which won CBS Sports' 2025 Fight of the Year award. While Benn dropped the first Eubank fight by narrow decision, he scored a clear victory in the rematch.

After settling things with Eubank, Benn picked up a solid win over former world champion Regis Progais, setting up his first shot at world championship gold against Garcia on Saturday.

Ryan Garcia believes he's matured as a person and fighter: 'I feel like this is the start of my era' Brian Campbell

Check out how you can watch the action on Saturday night below, but be sure to check out our staff predictions and expert picks for the main event as well.

Where to watch Garcia vs. Benn

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



Saturday, Sept. 12 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main card)



8 p.m. ET (main card) Where to watch: Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app

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Garcia vs. Benn fight card, odds

Ryan Garcia (c) -330 vs. Conor Benn +250, WBC welterweight title

Jai Opetaia (c) -1400 vs. Noel Mikaelian (c) +700, cruiserweight titles

Andres Cortes -115 vs. Mark Magsayo -110, lightweights

Da'Mazion Vanhouter -2500 vs. Raphael Akpejiori +950, heavyweights