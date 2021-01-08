Coming off an impressive victory over Luke Campbell to capture an interim WBC championship, Ryan Garcia immediately made it clear he now planned to take on bigger names in the stacked lightweight division. While it was already stated that the winner of Garcia vs. Campbell would become the mandatory opponent for WBC champion Devin Haney, Garcia seemed more interested in a fight with WBA secondary titleholder Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

Garcia appeared on "Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin'" podcast to discuss his win over Campbell when a producer announced he had Davis on FaceTime. Tyson excitedly took the phone and things escalated quickly.

"Two rounds, baby, two rounds," Garcia told Davis. "Two rounds. You're going to sleep. It's not gonna hurt. I promise you it's not gonna hurt. ... You're gonna need a ladder to hit me. How tall are you? You're 5-foot-5. You're gonna need a ladder to hit me. You're gonna need a StairMaster. Boy, you won't be able to touch me. You ain't never fought a 135er in your life. This is different. I don't care what you say. You ain't got nothing."

Garcia then dipped into history to pull one of the all-time classic quotes in boxing history, telling Davis, "You too ugly to be champ. And that's from Muhammad Ali. Boy, I'm pretty. You ain't never seen nothing like me. I promise you, you gonna go down."

Davis was quick to take a swipe at Garcia for suffering a brutal knockdown in the fight with Campbell, saying, "He got dropped by somebody that can't even hit. If I would have hit him, you know I would have killed him after that."

Pressed by Tyson, Davis repeatedly said, "We're fighting next," sending Garcia into a fit of dancing.

"He said it," Garcia shouted. "The world knows. He said it. Next fight. There's no going back now,"

Whether the two actually face off in the ring next is still to be seen. Garcia is Haney's mandatory challenger, and the lure of a world title fight may be too much for Garcia to pass up. There are other factors at play, however, including that Haney has, despite his clear top-tier skills, fallen to the back of the pack in a division loaded with young stars like Garcia, Davis and Teofimo Lopez. A fight with Davis is clearly a bigger fight for Garcia than the Haney fight in every way except for the prospect of becoming world champion.

Garcia also is not the only mandatory to Haney's championship, with the WBC announcing that Javier Fortuna is the "second mandatory" for the title. That does potentially open the door for a fight between Haney and Fortuna while Davis and Garcia settle things for the interim belt.