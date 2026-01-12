A long-rumored welterweight title bout between WBC titleholder Mario Barrios and superstar Ryan Garcia became official on Monday for Feb. 21 in Las Vegas.

The fight card, titled "The Ring: High Stakes," will take place inside T-Mobile Arena and be streamed live exclusively on DAZN, chairman of the general entertainment authority for Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, announced in a press release.

Garcia (27-1, 19 KOs), the flamboyant and often controversial social media star, is a former WBC interim lightweight titleholder.

A native of Victorville, California, the 27-year-old Garcia enters the title shot despite being fresh off a lifeless decision loss to WBA welterweight titleholder Rolando Romero last May in Times Square in New York. In his previous bout, in April 2024, Garcia missed weight ahead of a decision win over then junior welterweight titleholder Devin Haney before failing a drug test for the banned substance ostarine that turned the bout into a no contest. Garcia, who was sued by Haney, served a one-year drug suspension.

"I will be world champion on Feb. 21," Garcia said.

Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs), who first captured the interim WBC welterweight title in his biggest win to date in 2023 against Yordenis Ugas, dropped the former champion twice in a decision win. But after being elevated to full champion when Terence Crawford vacated his undisputed crown, Barrios fought to back-to-back draws against journeyman Abel Ramos in 2024 and 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao last July.

A native of San Antonio, the 30-year-old Barrios recently parted ways for a second time with trainer Bob Santos in favor of Hall of Famer Joe Goossen, who previously trained Garcia for four fights, including his 2013 knockout loss to Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

"Becoming WBC welterweight world champion was more than a moment -- it was a promise to my family, my city, and everyone who believed in the grind when no one was watching," Barrios said. "San Antonio built me, and every sacrifice I've made comes with me into that ring. This is my division, my time, and I'm ready to show the world why the WBC title stays right here."

Barrios is a former junior WBA welterweight titleholder who lost his title in a 2021 stoppage loss to Davis.