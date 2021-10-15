Ryan Garcia's difficulties getting back in the ring continue as news broke Friday afternoon that the 23-year-old had suffered a hand injury and a planned Nov. 27 showdown with Joseph Diaz Jr. would be postponed, the promotion announced. The news comes slightly more than one week after the bout was officially announced.

Garcia was scheduled to face Javier Fortuna on July 9 when he withdrew to focus on his mental health. Garcia faced some criticism at the time, with allegations that the young star was not a fully committed boxer despite a dramatic January knockout of Luke Campbell in a fight where Garcia picked himself up from the canvas after suffering a brutal knockdown. Garcia's speed and skills have been clear but his embrace of social media has drawn negative attention from some corners of the boxing world.

A fight with Diaz would mark the first time Garcia has ever faced a former world champion. Diaz is a former featherweight and super featherweight champion and won the interim WBC lightweight title in his most recent fight, stepping in for Garcia to take a wide decision over Fortuna.

Garcia will undergo surgery for the injury on Monday and is expected to be sidelined into 2022.

"I want to thank my fans for all the continued support," Garcia said. "We are postponing my next fight for a couple of months as a result of a significant hand injury that requires immediate surgery. I will undergo surgery at Cedars-Sinai on Monday. I promise early 22 I will return better, faster, and stronger than ever. I love you guys!"