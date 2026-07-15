Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn fight: Pair of welterweights set to throw down in September under Zuffa banner

Ryan Garcia finally has a dance partner for his first world title defense. Garcia will defend his WBC welterweight championship against Conor Benn on Sept. 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC CEO and president Dana White announced on Wednesday.

Garcia finally broke through to win a world title with a dominant decision over Mario Barrios in February. That win helped erase some doubt around him after a wild stretch in his career. Garcia was knocked out by Gervonta Davis in 2023. Then in his biggest step-up fight to date against Devin Haney, Garcia missed weight ahead of what became a tremendous showing against Haney, only to then fail multiple drug tests. Garcia returned to the ring against Rolando Romero a year later to deliver a lifeless outing in New York's Times Square.

At his best, Garcia brings elite speed and a powerful left hook to the ring. But strange social media breakdowns and a tendency to perform below his abilities have held him back from early career expectations.

Against Barrios, Garcia looked as though he'd put his whole game together, adding a sharp right hand to his usual left-hand-led attack.

Benn has also put things together in recent performances. In April 2025, Benn moved up in weight to challenge Chris Eubank Jr. in a British grudge match that dated back to when the two men's fathers had a legendary rivalry.

While many felt Benn would be too small for Eubank, he showed tremendous heart while losing a close decision in the Fight of the Year. The pair rematched the following November and Benn dominated the fight to take a decision and prove he'd finally leveled up.

Benn followed the Eubank fights with a one-sided win over Regis Prograis in April, continuing to build momentum as he began to call for a fight with Garcia.

Garcia's promoter, Golden Boy Promotions and GBP president Oscar De La Hoya, filed a cease and desist to halt negotiations for the fight, claiming promotional interference with their fighter. Despite that move, the fight has been announced and it remains to be seen if all involved have worked out their legal issues.