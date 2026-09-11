LAS VEGAS -- Despite the combined star power and genuine bad blood between them, the majority of the pre-fight narratives surrounding Saturday's welterweight title bout in Las Vegas between WBC titleholder Ryan Garcia and British star Conor Benn has surrounded the weight.

Not only did Benn (25-1, 14 KOs), the 29-year-old son of Hall of Famer Nigel Benn, need to make 147 pounds for the first time since 2022 after a recent two-fight run as a middleweight, he will need to be able to retain the stamina and punch resistance to deal with the blazing hand speed and power of Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) when the two meet inside T-Mobile Arena.

Throughout fight week, however, the only person that hasn't appeared too worried about whether the Benn of old will show up this weekend -- despite admitting that he's "been dancing in the pits of hell and had a fight with Satan" throughout the weight cut -- is Benn, himself.

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"We will find out, won't we? Isn't it exciting not knowing the answer? The risk, the challenge, I love it," Benn told CBS Sports Thursday about his weight cut. "Had I been at 160 before [before the pair of 2025 superfights against Chris Eubank Jr. at middleweight]? No. Had I headlined a stadium before? No. You thrive off the challenges and thrive off the not knowing.

"Will I be the Conor Benn of old? I think I'll be even better."

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Garcia, a 28-year-old native of Victorville, California, spent the majority of Thursday's final press conference berating Benn about how much the weight cut will affect him and seemed to take umbrage with Benn's recent comments that this will be his last fight at 147 pounds and that he's considering moving all the way up to super middleweight.

"[Benn] is setting up some excuses that he's going to 168. Motherf---er, this is a title shot at 147," Garcia said. "What the f--- are you talking about? Let me let him in on a little secret, even if he makes the weight, your brain can't rehydrate fast enough. Them punches are going to do some real damage."

Not unlike Garcia, Benn's career has been a series of high profile ups and downs in the public eye, which includes a drug suspension in 2022 (that he was ultimately cleared of), an underwhelming run at 154 pounds and the two fights with Eubank, continuing the famous British rivalry of their fathers, that proved to the boxing world that Benn is very much an elite fighter.

Yet, for as great as Benn looked last year in avenging his close loss to Eubank at middleweight by dominating him in the rematch, his return in April at a 149-pound catchweight against faded former titleholder Regis Prograis created more questions than answers regarding his current state and what he might look like again as a welterweight.

According to Benn, his mental toughness and belief in himself will carry him past the doubts and allow him to find out quickly whether Garcia can back up his talk by going toe to toe with him.

"What a moment to be able to headline in Vegas. Not a lot of British fighters get to do that," Benn said. "In my opinion, it will be fight of the year in terms of magnitude, size, characters, buildup. It's insane. I sit here and I go, 'What a blessing.'

"[The Eubank fights] proved a lot to myself. When you get in the that ring, you sort of prove what type of man you are. How deep can you go? Can you go to the pits of hell? Can you be resilient and strong? A lot of people talk about it but are you actually about it? I've been there, I've done that. I don't crumble under pressure."

Garcia's recent stretch of wild inconsistencies appeared to come to an end in February when, after reuniting with his father Henry Garcia as head trainer, he dominated Mario Barrios to claim his first world title.

The build to Saturday's fight has shown a more calm and mature Garcia, at least until fight week when his charismatic and often explosive personality began to dial up. Garcia appeared most upset on Thursday by Benn's recent comments to the media that the Mexican-American Garcia wasn't a true Mexican fighter, using the fact that he speaks fluent Spanish and Garcia doesn't as part of his reasoning.

"What the f--- he knows about that? He's from the U.K., he don't know shit," Garcia said. "Come Saturday night, when his blood is spilling out of his mouth, that will be enough to show him how Mexican I am. I'm not here to play with you, I'm here to do my f---ing job, too. I'm coming in here sharp, just know that."

As far as the fight is concerned, Garcia believes he holds all of the advantages, even separate from what's expecting to be a daunting weight cut for Benn. He has also gotten ahead of things by routinely predicting that Benn will be forced to fight dirty in order to stay in the fight.

But when asked about the threat of Garcia's lethal left hook, Benn seemed completely undisturbed.

"I'm not concerned. I don't focus on him and what he does, I focus on what I do," Benn said. "I bring tenacity, ferocity, spite and experience. I've been here before. I've fought in front of 70,000 fans three times now on the bounce. I'm here to come and really set the tone from the first round."

Garcia vs. Benn fight card, odds

Ryan Garcia (c) -330 vs. Conor Benn +250, WBC welterweight title

Jai Opetaia (c) -1400 vs. Noel Mikaelian (c) +700, cruiserweight titles

Andres Cortes -115 vs. Mark Magsayo -110, lightweights

Da'Mazion Vanhouter -2500 vs. Raphael Akpejiori +950, heavyweights

Garcia vs. Benn prediction, pick

The fact that both fighters are equally explosive, exciting and inconsistently flawed makes this a somewhat difficult fight to handicap with full confidence.

One needs to take strongly the realities of what a hard weight cut will mean for Benn, who remains a big underdog likely because of that. But Garcia's history of hot-and-cold performances, including his lifeless 2025 title loss to Rolando Romero, also need to be taken seriously.

On one hand, Garcia showed incredible will in his 2021 win over Luke Campbell when he got up off the canvas to score a resounding knockout win. On the other hand, in losses to Romero and Gervonta Davis, Garcia appeared to go gun shy once he was dropped and was never the same.

Given the weight concerns and the fact that he was the aggressor and the bigger puncher against Eubank despite being the one coming up in weight, Benn will likely push the pace early and aggressively look to test Garcia's chin. But what happens next should it turn into a firefight will be both exciting and largely a huge question mark.

At the end of the day, Garcia has bigger weapons at his disposal, including incredible hand speed and stunning power with his left hand. Even if he's forced to get up off the deck to do so, look for Garcia to benefit from a somewhat diminished Benn to score an exciting finish. Pick: Garcia via TKO8