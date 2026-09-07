For the first time in his career, Ryan Garcia will headline a marquee event on Mexican Independence Day Weekend and he'll do so on Saturday night as a defending titleholder.

Garcia (25-2, 20 KOs) will make the first defense of the WBC welterweight title he captured in February when he faces British star Conor Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) in the main event of a Zuffa Boxing-promoted card inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (8 p.m. ET, Paramount+).

In the co-main event, two of the top cruiserweight fighters on the planet will square off as Zuffa titleholder Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) takes on WBC titleholder Noel Mikaelian (28-3, 12 KOs).

As we draw closer to what's expected to be an explosive night of boxing, let's take a look at the biggest storylines surrounding the event.

1. Finally at peace, Ryan Garcia is entering the full powers of his fighting prime

If you judge Garcia by the last five years of his career -- or even his last five bouts since 2023 -- then it's hard to make an accurate prediction about which version, mentally or physically, we will see in the ring against Benn. The 28-year-old native of Victorville, California, who wields the largest social media following in the sport, has been a walking reality show of drama, controversy and, occasionally, true flashes of in-ring greatness. But if you judge Garcia on his most recent performance in February, when he dominantly outpointed Mario Barrios to capture his first world title, and take into account his evolution into maturity as a fighter, father and public figure, there are enough positive signs to believe he's on the verge of truly capitalizing upon his limitless potential. The trash talking between he and Benn throughout the fight's build seems to have Garcia properly motivated to train as hard as he did for Barrios and his mental health appears to be stable following multiple years of hot-and-cold performances, including a lifeless welterweight title loss to Rolando Romero in May 2025.

2. So much of Conor Benn's success will rely upon his weight cut

Even though Benn, a 29-year-old native of England and the son of Hall-of-Famer Nigel Benn, has spent the majority of his career at 147 pounds, he hasn't campaigned there on a full-time basis since 2022. Following a lengthy drug suspension that he was ultimately exonerated from, Benn was largely inactive in recent years save for a pair of underwhelming fights at junior middleweight. Then, came an unforgettable two-fight series at middleweight in 2025 against Chris Eubank Jr., continuing the famous rivalry between the two families. Benn attempted to cut down to a catchweight of 149 pounds for his last fight in April when he outpointed a faded Regis Prograis, but he visibly struggled to do so and got hit more often than most expected coming in. Now, Benn must not only prove he can make the welterweight limit once more, he's going to need to make sure the intense weight cut allows him the stamina and punch resistance to deal with Garcia. The fact that Benn has already stated publicly he plans to move back up to 160 or even 168 pounds after the Garcia fight doesn't instill a ton of confidence that he will, which might be why Garcia is listed as high as a 4-to-1 betting favorite.

3. After years of searching, Garcia appears to have found the right trainer

Garcia's father Henry was as surprised as anyone when he received a text message from his son before the Barrios fight asking him to return as head trainer. Even though Garcia's father was his son's amateur trainer, he had no formal boxing experience beyond that and Garcia has spent much of his career bouncing from one big-name trainer to another, including the likes of Eddy Reynoso, Joe Goossen and Derrick James. But his father's presence helped provide calmness and stability to the team tasked with preparing Garcia. He also brought back a lot of the technical skills Garcia had gotten away from in recent fights in favor of relying on his sublime speed and power. Against Barrios, Garcia was patient yet still the aggressor throughout behind his jab. And the reliance upon his left hook was replaced with a two-handed punching attack, which saw Garcia hurt his opponent with lead right hands and combinations. For the first time as an elite fighter, Garcia looked like a complete boxer/puncher and he credits his father for pooling together all of the key lessons taught to him by his diverse set of former coaches.

4. Will the Oscar De La Hoya-Dana White rivalry add to or distract from fight week?

It's an interesting question to ponder considering how long the two combat sports promoters have jawed back and forth through the media for the last decade, including De La Hoya's one-night run as an MMA promoter in 2018 (relying upon retired UFC legends). White, as the face of Zuffa Boxing, will be the lead promoter of the event through parent company TKO's partnership with Saudi Arabia's financier Turki Alalshikh. De La Hoya, the Hall-of-Fame boxer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, represents Garcia despite the fact that their personal relationship has all-but splintered as their business one appears to be nearing its end. If De La Hoya, whose relationship with Alalshikh also seems to have faltered of late, is allowed to sit on the dais for the final press conference, one should expect a sideshow of one liners and potential fireworks. De La Hoya, who formerly represented Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez before their bitter divorce, played a similar role in 2024 when he promoted Jaime Munguia in a fight against Alvarez that featured plenty of bad blood during fight week media events.

5. Don't sleep on an all-action cruiserweight summit in the co-main event

Even if the shenanigans of modern boxing's title system has made things confusing entering Saturday's Opetaia-Mikaelian's showdown, this remains a fight any fan needs to see as the winner will have a strong argument for being acclaimed as the best cruiserweight in the world. Opetaia, an unbeaten 31-year-old southpaw from Australia, was stripped of his IBF title earlier this year when he signed with Zuffa Boxing and fought for the promotion's inaugural title in a wide decision win over Brandon Glanton. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Mikaelian, a native of Armenia who fights out of south Florida, technically enters as the WBC titleholder -- at least, for now. Mikaelian, who claimed a decision from Badou Jack in their December rematch to regain the title, is expected to be stripped of the title for fighting Opetaia after the WBC ordered him in May to defend his title instead against David Benavidez, who had defeated Gilberto Ramirez weeks earlier to become a unified titleholder. Mikaelian defied his own promoter, 95-year-old Don King, by accepting the Opetaia fight for more money and said the subsequent silence from the often litigious King leads him to believe the WBC will strip him as he steps into the ring on Saturday.