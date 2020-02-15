Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca fight result: 'King Ry' dazzles again with vicious first-round KO win

Walking to the ring as a massive favorite against Francisco Fonseca, Ryan Garcia wore a robe sporting the words "shock the world." Given that he was so widely expected to get his hand raised at the end of the lightweight fight from Honda Center in Anaheim, California, it seemed Garcia could only accomplish such a shock if he were to somehow stumble his way to a loss. Instead, Garcia proved that theory incorrect as he managed to accomplish a legitimate level of shock by scoring a brutal knockout via left hook less than 90 seconds into the first round.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) remained undefeated by lashing out with a whipping left hook before the fight could truly get going. As Fonseca (25-3-2, 19 KOs) crashed into the canvas, it was clear the fight was over. Garcia landed seven of 20 punches, Fonseca one of nine. It only took the one shot from Garcia to end things, though, and Garcia's star power just continues to show every time he steps through the ropes.

Garcia, who is a massive social media influencer with four million Instagram followers, was quick to point out that he turned to tape of a legend to pick up the strategy for scoring the highlight-reel win.

"It was a good performance," Garcia said after his victory. "It didn't last too long. I watched a video of Sugar Ray Robinson coming into this fight. He did a little fake and threw the left hook. ...I was planning for it to go a little longer, I'm not going to lie."

Earlier in the night, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya pointed out that he had already booked Staples Center in Los Angeles for a showdown between Garcia and Jorge Linares, who scored his own impressive victory on the co-main event with his fourth-round KO win over Carlos Morales. With things working out to make that fight a possibility, a fired up Garcia said he was ready to take on the top fighters in the sport.

"I'm ready for everybody now," Garcia said. "I'm ready. I feel comfortable. I'm ready for everybody. I want everybody. I'm turned up. I'm turned up, let's go."

Attention turned to fellow amateur stud-turned pro star, Devin Haney. Haney was in the ring next to Garcia following the fight and the two had a brief war of words that led to Garcia saying "We're good fighters. Let's f---ing fight."

But then Garcia turned that attention back to the next step in his 2020 plan, the aforementioned showdown with Linares.

"I had a plan for 2020," Garcia said. "That was to shock the world. So I'm about to shock the world. Beat Linares, beat Luke Campbell, beat Gervanta Davis, then I'm going to go after Devin."

"You see he said Devin Haney last," Haney responded. "He knows I'm the best fighter in the world. Let's make this fight happen now."