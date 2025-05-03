Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight results, highlights: 'Rolly' scores massive upset, outpoints 'King Ry'
Romero did the necessary work to take rounds from the star boxer, including a second-round knockdown
The best-laid plans of boxing promoters have always been at the mercy of what happens inside the ring, which has long been called the theater of truth.
And the truth is that following Friday's historic tripleheader in New York's Times Square, Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalhshikh's hope for a big-money rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney this fall just took a disastrous turn after a pair of welterweight bouts on the card designed to promote an inevitable second meeting produced mixed results.
Not only was Haney risk averse in a dreadful decision win over Jose Ramirez in the co-main event of the first event on U.S. soil for Alalshikh's new "The Ring" series, the headliner saw Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) put forth a disappointing effort in an upset loss as Rolando Romero (17-2, 13 KOs), who was nearly a 7-to-1 betting underdog, used a second-round knockdown to discipline Garcia out of taking any chances.
Garcia, 26, in his first fight following a 12-month drug suspension and a very public battle with substance abuse and mental health issues, began to sleepwalk his way into a deepening hole as his dangerous left hook was completely neutralized. Romero took home judges' scores of 115-112 (twice) and 118-109 in a unanimous decision that was tense throughout but largely void of action.
As he appeared to fight back tears following the loss, Garcia gave nothing but respect to the 29-year-old Romero and stopped short from making any excuses.
"[It was] just Rolly, he fought a good fight," Garcia said. "He caught me early. Congrats to him. No excuses, he did a great job and that's it.
"I think that whole year took a lot off my body physically and mentally. I'm just happy I made it to the ring and went 12 hard rounds."
The combined offensive attack was so anemic that the two fighters attempted just 490 total punches, which was 40 fewer than Haney-Ramirez just before it and the third-lowest in CompuBox history for a 12-round fight. Garcia, however, actually outlanded Romero 65 to 54.
Garcia was looking to make a statement following his drug test issues that turned his April 2024 upset win over Haney into a no contest. Haney and his team accused Garcia of looking less muscular for this fight and outright called him a cheater.
But Romero's upset would never had been an option had it not been for his noticeably improved defense and head movement, which limited Garcia in terms of clean openings. And even though neither fighter truly threw enough punches to have made a strong enough case to feel confident in winning a decision, Romero managed the second-half rounds much better than the fading Garcia and remained the aggressor long enough to find openings for hard hooks of his own.
The knockdown in Round 2 saw Romero connect on a clean counter left hook to the chin before coming right back with a second left hook that was blocked but helped push Garcia's momentum toward the canvas. Garcia failed to recover enough confidence in his right hand after the knockdown to commit to throwing more than one punch at a time.
"Knockdowns always help the fight," Romero said. "[Garcia] is a warrior, he got up and he finished the fight.
"Man, I ain't even thinking about what's next. I think Devin and Ryan should get a rematch and make a big one."
Alalshikh, whom the DAZN pay-per-view broadcast reported Friday had already signed a contract with Haney and Garcia for a fall rematch, may need to alter his plans as Garcia appeared noncommittal regarding his next move.
"I just have to go to the drawing board with my team," Garcia said. "We will talk it over and see what I'm going to do next."
In the other bouts on the card, Haney took home a near clean sweep of Ramirez, but it wasn't exactly a thrilling performance. The former undisputed lightweight champion used his speed to get past the flat-footed foe and seemingly took no risks after being dropped multiple times by Garcia in April 2024. The lone bright spot was Teofimo Lopez Jr., who rolled by Arnold Barboza in the opener to retain his WBO junior welterweight title. "The Takeover" could be setting up for a big unification fight with Jarron "Boots" Ennis later this year.
CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Friday with the live results and highlights below.
Fight card, results
- Rolando Romero def. Ryan Garcia via unanimous decision (115-112, 115-112, 118-109)
- Devin Haney def. Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110)
- Teofimo Lopez Jr. (c) def. Arnold Barboza Jr. via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110)
Garcia vs. Romero scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Garcia
|10
|8
|9
|10
|10
|9
|9
|10
|9
|9
|9
|9
|111
|Romero
|9
|10
|10
|9
|9
|10
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|116
SCORES: 115-112, 115-112, 118-109 for Rolando Romero.
UNOFFICIAL SCORECARD: 116-111 for Romero
Rolly pulls the upset on my card by disciplining Garcia with a second-round knockdown and outworking him -- barely -- the rest of the way.
ROUND 12: 10-9 Romero (116-111 Romero)
He did it. Romero takes the fight on my scorecard with the final round featuring a Garcia unwilling to let his hands go. At all.
ROUND 11: 10-9 Romero (106-102 Romero)
Garcia gave it away again and Romero took it. Rolly is coming forward and putting on enough pressure as Garcia continues to sleepwalk.
ROUND 10: 10-9 Romero (96-93 Romero)
Garcia is giving away the fight. Best round for Romero in a long time from the standpoint of leaving no doubt by landing the better power shots throughout. Garcia looks rattled and his trainer, Derrick James, gave him an earful after the round.
ROUND 9: 10-9 Romero (86-84 Romero)
Garcia's inactivity is simply alarming. Both fighters are tense and circling the center of the ring throughout but there has been almost no sustained action. Romero came forward more and landed enough jabs to take a close and largely uneventful round. Take your pick but this has been disappointing.
ROUND 8: 10-9 Garcia (76-75 Romero)
Another woeful round of pawing and Garcia refusing to let his right hand go. Did Garcia do just enough to win? That's the dilemma all judges will have faced going on four full rounds. This time, Garcia appeared to land enough counter shots to have an argument. Most of Romero's forward pressure didn't result in clean punches landing.
ROUND 7: 10-9 Romero (67-65 Romero)
This round felt like it could have gone either way. Romero continues to discipline Garcia and stop him from letting his hands go. But should the judges score Romero's posturing and forward pressure even if it's ineffective? Garcia appeared to steal the round thanks to two counter hooks. But either way, Garcia is taking too big of a risk here by allowing these rounds to be this close.
ROUND 6: 10-9 Romero (57-56 Romero)
Another pawing and largely dreadful round. But the biggest concern for Garcia, beyond the lack of excitement, is that he's either giving away rounds or threatening to by not letting his hands go. Romero barely outworked him last round with jabs and body shots.
ROUND 5: 10-9 Garcia (47-47)
This was a slow and plodding round, where both cocked their power hand repeatedly without throwing. Garcia takes the round merely on activity. But even though the output remains low, Romero is succeeding at keeping his defensive guard tight and limiting many avenues for Garcia to take full control.
ROUND 4: 10-9 Garcia (38-37 Romero)
Another close round that Romero led early by being the busier puncher behind his jab. He wasn't so accurate, however, and Garcia did well to mix body shots with stiff jabs over the final minute. The combined output remains low as the tension still lingers but the atmosphere is decidedly tame.
ROUND 3: 10-9 Romero (29-27 Romero)
Very close round that edges to Romero for being busier and establishing a consistent jab to the body. Rolly also continues to show responsible defense and even some head movement. Garcia rallied a bit late but still seems gun shy due to the early knockdown.
ROUND 2: 10-8 Romero (19-18 Romero)
Shocking development as Romero floored Garcia halfway through on a powerful double left hook combo. Romero landed the first hook flush and used the second one, which was blocked by Garcia, to help push his momentum down. Rmoero continued to add right hands and hard body shots to cement the round as he got his respect.
