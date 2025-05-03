Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight results, highlights: 'Rolly' scores massive upset, outpoints 'King Ry'

The best-laid plans of boxing promoters have always been at the mercy of what happens inside the ring, which has long been called the theater of truth.

And the truth is that following Friday's historic tripleheader in New York's Times Square, Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalhshikh's hope for a big-money rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney this fall just took a disastrous turn after a pair of welterweight bouts on the card designed to promote an inevitable second meeting produced mixed results.

Not only was Haney risk averse in a dreadful decision win over Jose Ramirez in the co-main event of the first event on U.S. soil for Alalshikh's new "The Ring" series, the headliner saw Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) put forth a disappointing effort in an upset loss as Rolando Romero (17-2, 13 KOs), who was nearly a 7-to-1 betting underdog, used a second-round knockdown to discipline Garcia out of taking any chances.

Garcia, 26, in his first fight following a 12-month drug suspension and a very public battle with substance abuse and mental health issues, began to sleepwalk his way into a deepening hole as his dangerous left hook was completely neutralized. Romero took home judges' scores of 115-112 (twice) and 118-109 in a unanimous decision that was tense throughout but largely void of action.

As he appeared to fight back tears following the loss, Garcia gave nothing but respect to the 29-year-old Romero and stopped short from making any excuses.

"[It was] just Rolly, he fought a good fight," Garcia said. "He caught me early. Congrats to him. No excuses, he did a great job and that's it.

"I think that whole year took a lot off my body physically and mentally. I'm just happy I made it to the ring and went 12 hard rounds."

The combined offensive attack was so anemic that the two fighters attempted just 490 total punches, which was 40 fewer than Haney-Ramirez just before it and the third-lowest in CompuBox history for a 12-round fight. Garcia, however, actually outlanded Romero 65 to 54.

Garcia was looking to make a statement following his drug test issues that turned his April 2024 upset win over Haney into a no contest. Haney and his team accused Garcia of looking less muscular for this fight and outright called him a cheater.

But Romero's upset would never had been an option had it not been for his noticeably improved defense and head movement, which limited Garcia in terms of clean openings. And even though neither fighter truly threw enough punches to have made a strong enough case to feel confident in winning a decision, Romero managed the second-half rounds much better than the fading Garcia and remained the aggressor long enough to find openings for hard hooks of his own.

The knockdown in Round 2 saw Romero connect on a clean counter left hook to the chin before coming right back with a second left hook that was blocked but helped push Garcia's momentum toward the canvas. Garcia failed to recover enough confidence in his right hand after the knockdown to commit to throwing more than one punch at a time.

"Knockdowns always help the fight," Romero said. "[Garcia] is a warrior, he got up and he finished the fight.

"Man, I ain't even thinking about what's next. I think Devin and Ryan should get a rematch and make a big one."

Alalshikh, whom the DAZN pay-per-view broadcast reported Friday had already signed a contract with Haney and Garcia for a fall rematch, may need to alter his plans as Garcia appeared noncommittal regarding his next move.

"I just have to go to the drawing board with my team," Garcia said. "We will talk it over and see what I'm going to do next."

In the other bouts on the card, Haney took home a near clean sweep of Ramirez, but it wasn't exactly a thrilling performance. The former undisputed lightweight champion used his speed to get past the flat-footed foe and seemingly took no risks after being dropped multiple times by Garcia in April 2024. The lone bright spot was Teofimo Lopez Jr., who rolled by Arnold Barboza in the opener to retain his WBO junior welterweight title. "The Takeover" could be setting up for a big unification fight with Jarron "Boots" Ennis later this year.

