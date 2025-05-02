A huge weekend of boxing action kicks off with a stacked card on Friday evening from Times Square in New York. A trio of fights with big names is capped off by a main event between Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero in the welterweight division.

Garcia is making his return to the ring following a one-year suspension for failed drug tests around his April 2024 fight with Devin Haney. Garcia fought the best fight of his career against Haney, scoring several knockdowns and edging out a majority decision victory that was then overturned to a no contest as a result of the failed drug tests. In Romero, Garcia faces a brash power puncher who has come up short in fights with Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz.

"I'm here to do my job, knock Rolly out and ride off into the sunset," Garcia said at the final press conference. "I'm not worried about any sparring from eight years ago. I'm here to do a job, and that's it…We're not leaving it up to the judges, Rolly is getting put to sleep.

"I'm excited to be back in New York after a historic event last time. It was so sweet, we had to do it again."

The event serves as an attempt to get to a rematch between Garcia and Haney. As such, Haney will also be on the card when he faces Jose Ramirez at welterweight. Haney remained undefeated as a result of the no contest but many fans do not view him in the same way after seeing him repeatedly blasted by Garcia. Haney's first fight back sees him facing a talented former unified junior welterweight champion in Ramirez, who is 3-1 since losing his titles in 2021.

In possibly the most compelling fight of the card, WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez will face Arnold Barboza. Lopez is a supremely talented fighter who has repeatedly turned in poor performances throughout his career. Lopez usually blames those performances on opponents fighting too defensively. Barboza is undefeated and should bring the fight to force Lopez into a legitimate contest.

Let's take a look at the fight card along with how you can catch the action on Friday night

Garcia vs. Romero fight card, odds

Ryan Garcia -1115 vs. Rolando Romero +650, welterweights

Devin Haney -1200 vs. Jose Ramirez +700, welterweights

Teofimo Lopez (c) -225 vs. Arnold Barboza +180, WBO junior welterweight title

Where to watch Garcia vs. Romero

Date: May 2 | Location: Times Square, New York

May 2 | Times Square, New York Start time: 6 p.m. ET (Main card)

6 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: DAZN PPV (Buy Now and get a discounted rate when you purchase Friday's card and Saturday's card together)

Boxing weekend countdown