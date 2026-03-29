Sebastian Fundora retains junior middleweight title, handing Keith Thurman first stoppage loss of career

Sebastian Fundora is proving to be a unique problem in the junior middleweight division, as witnessed Saturday night when he retained his WBC junior middleweight championship with a sixth-round TKO stoppage of former welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

Fundora, who stands 6-foot-6, was able to control the action from the early moments. Thurman tried to use lateral movement to find space to close the distance against Fundora's unique length advantages, but he repeatedly ran into the youngster's jab in the early rounds.

As time ticked by, it was clear that Thurman needed to find a way to change the course of the fight with Fundora more frequently landing his left hand from his southpaw stance. That Fundora left began to mark up Thurman's face as he simply could not connect with any meaningful offense.

After five rounds of mostly one-way action, the doctor checked on Thurman but allowed him to continue. Despite that decision, the referee made it clear that Thurman would have to find some way to show signs of life or he would stop the fight.

Knowing the assignment, Fundora moved forward and let his punches go with both hands until the referee jumped in to prevent Thurman from taking more damage at the 1:17 mark of Round 6.

"I've been working very hard for this fight," Fundora said after the bell. "Keith, I told him, I've looked up to him. He's a Hall of Famer for sure. I'll literally take my hat off. That's why I worked so hard to prove I am the best 154[-pounder]."

Fundora found the fight "much easier than I expected" and remains aware of the looming threats in a stacked junior middleweight division, specifically calling out Jaron "Boots" Ennis as a future title challenger.

"There's all kinds of names," Fundora said. "Big names. I think 154 is the best division right now."

Fundora became the first man to ever secure a stoppage win over Thurman, whose lone previous loss was a 2019 split decision defeat at the hands of the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way throughout the Fundora vs. Thurman card. Check out additional results and highlights below.

Fundora vs. Thurman fight card results

Sebastian Fundora def. Keith Thurman via TKO, Round 6

Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93 x2)

Yoenli Hernandez def. Terrell Gausha via TKO, Round 4

Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Cesar Navarro via TKO, Round 5

Kevin Newman II def. Elijah Garcia via majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)

Brayan Gonzalez def. Brandon Medina via TKO, Round 4

Kaipo Gallegos def. Julian Gonzalez via unanimous decision (97-92 x2, 98-91)

Fundora vs. Thurman scorecard