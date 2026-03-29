Sebastian Fundora retains junior middleweight title, handing Keith Thurman first stoppage loss of career
Fundora took care of a longtime welterweight champion on his way to proving he's the man to beat at junior middleweight
Sebastian Fundora is proving to be a unique problem in the junior middleweight division, as witnessed Saturday night when he retained his WBC junior middleweight championship with a sixth-round TKO stoppage of former welterweight champion Keith Thurman.
Fundora, who stands 6-foot-6, was able to control the action from the early moments. Thurman tried to use lateral movement to find space to close the distance against Fundora's unique length advantages, but he repeatedly ran into the youngster's jab in the early rounds.
As time ticked by, it was clear that Thurman needed to find a way to change the course of the fight with Fundora more frequently landing his left hand from his southpaw stance. That Fundora left began to mark up Thurman's face as he simply could not connect with any meaningful offense.
After five rounds of mostly one-way action, the doctor checked on Thurman but allowed him to continue. Despite that decision, the referee made it clear that Thurman would have to find some way to show signs of life or he would stop the fight.
Knowing the assignment, Fundora moved forward and let his punches go with both hands until the referee jumped in to prevent Thurman from taking more damage at the 1:17 mark of Round 6.
"I've been working very hard for this fight," Fundora said after the bell. "Keith, I told him, I've looked up to him. He's a Hall of Famer for sure. I'll literally take my hat off. That's why I worked so hard to prove I am the best 154[-pounder]."
Fundora found the fight "much easier than I expected" and remains aware of the looming threats in a stacked junior middleweight division, specifically calling out Jaron "Boots" Ennis as a future title challenger.
"There's all kinds of names," Fundora said. "Big names. I think 154 is the best division right now."
Fundora became the first man to ever secure a stoppage win over Thurman, whose lone previous loss was a 2019 split decision defeat at the hands of the legendary Manny Pacquiao.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way throughout the Fundora vs. Thurman card. Check out additional results and highlights below.
Fundora vs. Thurman fight card results
- Sebastian Fundora def. Keith Thurman via TKO, Round 6
- Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93 x2)
- Yoenli Hernandez def. Terrell Gausha via TKO, Round 4
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan def. Cesar Navarro via TKO, Round 5
- Kevin Newman II def. Elijah Garcia via majority decision (95-95, 98-92, 96-94)
- Brayan Gonzalez def. Brandon Medina via TKO, Round 4
- Kaipo Gallegos def. Julian Gonzalez via unanimous decision (97-92 x2, 98-91)
Fundora vs. Thurman scorecard
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Fundora
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|TKO
|Thurman
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
Official result: Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman via TKO, Round 6
The doctor checked Thurman before the round but allowed the fight to continue. Fundora moved forward, cutting Thurman under the left eye with a punch. The referee implored Thurman to show something but Fundora continued pouring on offense. Fundora chased Thurman around the ring, landing more punches before the referee jumped in to halt the fight. The stoppage was questionable, but it's hard to say what Thurman was going to do to change the course of the fight.
Round 5 -- Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: 10-9 Fundora (50-45)
Thurman scored with a good straight right hand seconds into the round. Fundora pushed Thurman into the ropes and landed a good flurry before Fundora sored with another big combination that had Thurman in a bad spot. Fundora kept tagging Thurman, marking up his face with a constant attack. Thurman whiffed on a few wild power shots as he tried to back Fundora off. Fundora landed a big left hand counter that had Thurman badly rocked as the bell sounded.
Round 4 -- Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: 10-9 Fundora (40-36)
Fundora landed a sharp left hand early in the round. A Fundora upper cut followed shortly after, followed by a sweeping left as Thurman began to sport some swelling under his right eye. Fundora started to open up, landing with both hands as Thurman tried to move around the outside of the ring. A big left uppercut landed for Fundora. Thurman tried to jump inside with a few right hands, though they failed to land cleanly. Easy work through four for Fundora.
Round 3 -- Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: 10-9 Fundora (30-27)
Fundora got inside and landed a left to the body and head before Thurman landed his own right hand. Thurman landed a right hand to the body as he kept trying to move away from Fundora's constant pressure and jab. Thurman stepped in with a left hand but Fundora came back with a good combination. Fundora landed a short uppercut as Thurman came in with a hook to the body. Fundora is going to have to find a way to do better work because his brief moments are overcome by Fundora's more consistent attack.
Round 2 -- Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: 10-9 Fundora (20-18)
Fundora landed a hard right hand that nearly knocked Thurman down, buckling his knees. Fundora kept stalking as Thurman tried to move constantly and find space to move inside Fundora's long reach. Fundora kept poking with the jab and mixed in the occasional power shot. Thurman landed a right hand late, but that was pretty much it in the round for him.
Round 1 -- Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman: 10-9 Fundora
Fundora immediately started working his jab before a hard straight left hand to the chin. Thurman tried to step in and let loose a brief flurry before moving back outside to try and use lateral movement. Fundora kept pumping out the jab as Thurman moved along the ropes. Thurman tried to jump inside with a sweeping right but didn't get in cleanly. This was a close opening round but Thurman's big moments came more from "almost" than Fundora using his jab and straight to land clean.
Up next: Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Keith Thurman, WBC junior middleweight title
The towering Fundora stands 6-foot-6, which is a massive advantage in the junior middleweight division. Thurman held a pair of world championships at welterweight. Despite just one fight since 2022, Thurman finds himself with an opportunity to once again be a world champion. Fundora has learned to use his height after spending his early career preferring to brawl inside, leading to not only a world title, but signs that he can truly be one of the best fighters in the world.
Official result: Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza via unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93 x2)
Tellez was put in a bad spot from Round 3, where he took a hard headbutt to the nose. Tellez's nose began pouring blood, but he chose to continue the fight despite that issue. Round after round was very close, but ultimately, 98-92, 97-93, 97-93, all for Tellez. Mendoza seemed shocked by the decision, but Tellez did seem to have done more over the fight to earn the decision, even if the scores may have appeared wider than the action between the bells.
-
Live
CBS Sports HQ
-
9:22
Jai Opetaia Defeats Brandon Glanton Via Unanimous Decision For The Zuffa Cruiserweight Championship
-
1:23
Opetaia Becomes Inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Cruiserweight Champ
-
1:48
Expert Picks: Jai Opetaia Vs Brandon Glanton
-
1:56
Fighter Spotlight: Brandon Glanton
-
1:04
Fighter Spotlight: Jai Opetaia
-
1:38
What's At Stake In The Bout Between Opetaia Vs. Glanton?
-
1:47
Conor Benn Signs With Zuffa Boxing
-
1:25
Zuffa 03: Efe Ajagba - Charles Martin Preview
-
0:51
Zuffa 03: Prospect Watch: Who Is The Breakout Star
-
1:20
Zuffa 03: Umar Dzambekov - Ahmed Elbiali Preview
-
0:39
Zuffa 03: Fight That Won't Make It Out Of The First Round
-
0:50
Zuffa 03: Prelim Fight You Can't Miss
-
1:57
Zuffa Boxing 04: Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton
-
0:51
Zuffa 02: Jose Valenzuela Defeats Diego Torres Via Unanimous Decision
-
1:25
Zuffa 02: Serhii Bohachuk Defeats Radzhab Butaev Via Split Decision
-
1:08
Zuffa 02: Radivoje Kalajdzic Defeats Oleksandr Gvozdyk Via 7th Round KO
-
0:51
Zuffa Boxing Capitalizing On Storylines, Personality
-
1:10
Shak: "Very Excited" To See Where We Go From Zuffa 02 Onwards
-
1:34
Shak: Callum Walsh "In Rare Company" After Defeating Ocampo
-
9:14
Zuffa 01 Recap: Callum Walsh Def Carlos Ocampo Via U-Dec