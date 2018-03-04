Sergey Kovalev earns TKO win over Igor Mikhalkin, retains light heavyweight title

WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev is once again aiming to be called the king of the division with Andre Ward now out of his hair, and he made a big statement in that regard on Saturday night in the Madison Square Garden Arena. Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KO) earned his second consecutive win inside the ring since his back-to-back losses to Ward with a seventh-round TKO of challenger Igor Mikhalkin.

For the most part in this championship tilt on Saturday, Kovalev was never really in much danger at the hands of Mikhalkin (21-2, 9 KO). The beginning of the end came in the sixth round when Kovalev opened up a cut over over the right eye of Mikhalkin.

Sergey Kovalev opens up a cut on Igor Mikhalkin's face with a strong left in Round 6. #KovalevMikhalkinpic.twitter.com/gHoNgYpJYJ — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) March 4, 2018

It was clear from that point that Mikhalkin was not much longer for this battle, and in the seventh round, the doctor stationed at ringside decided enough was enough as Kovalev continued to methodically inflict more damage to his opponent in the ring.

The ringside doctor puts an end to #KovalevMikhalkin in Round 7 after Sergey Kovalev continued to deal heavy damage to Igor Mikhalkin. pic.twitter.com/VbO7GfbSDB — HBOboxing (@HBOboxing) March 4, 2018

It was a dominating performance overall from the light heavyweight champion in his quest to open up yet another impressive winning streak, such as the one he enjoyed before he ran into Ward.