Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez: Start time, date, card, live stream, how to watch fight
All the info you need to catch the light heavyweight title matchup in Atlantic City
The "Krusher" is back. Sergey Kovalev makes his return to the ring on Saturday night to put his WBO light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated challenger Eleider Alvarez as boxing makes its triumphant return to Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) has rebounded nicely since his back-to-back losses to Andre Ward in November 2016 and June 2017, respectively. In November of last year, Kovalev earned the vacant WBO light heavyweight title back with a second-round TKO win over Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, and in March of this year, he successfully defended the belt against Igor Mikhalkin via TKO in the seventh round.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs), the WBC silver light heavyweight champion, enters with an unblemished record and looking to make a splash in the division by sending Kovalev back to the losing ranks. He's not fought in over a year, with his most recent victory taking place last June, a majority decision win over Jean Pascal. Alvarez was not originally slated to be the summer opponent for the champion Kovalev, but after Marcus Browne's arrest for domestic violence, he was awarded the fight as the mandatory WBC challenger.
More Kovalev-Alvarez: Fight preview, prediction
Plus, if Kovalev is successful and the champion in the co-main, Dmitry Bivol, is too, we could be setting up for a unification bout later this year between the pair of top light heavyweights.
It all goes down on Saturday night, and below is all the information you will need to see Kovalev take on Alvarez.
Kovalev vs. Alvarez viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 4
Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino -- Atlantic City, New Jersey
Live stream: No stream available | TV channel: HBO (check local listings)
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight Class
Sergey Kovalev (c) -600
Eleider Alvarez +400
WBO light heavyweight title
Dmitry Bivol (c) -10000
Isaac Chilemba +1600
WBA light heavyweight title
-
Berto vs. Alexander fight prediction
A pair of welterweights collide in the latest installment of PBC on Fox
-
Kovalev vs. Alvarez preview, prediction
Kovalev will defend his light heavyweight belt against the undefeated Alvarez
-
Top Rank, ESPN sign new seven-year deal
The contract will run through 2025 and calls for 54 live events per year on ESPN's platfor...
-
Lomachenko to return to ring on Dec. 1
Lomachenko recently underwent surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder
-
BOX: Mosley, Berto join us
Andre Berto also joins this week's boxing edition of 'In This Corner'
-
Welterweights weigh in on Garcia's move
Despite making a similar move in 2000, Shane Mosley doesn't believe Garcia's scenario is the...