Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez: Start time, live stream, watch boxing on HBO

Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev returns to the ring this weekend to put his WBO light heavyweight title on the line against undefeated challenger Eleider Alvarez as boxing makes its triumphant return to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Kovalev (32-2-1, 28 KOs) has rebounded nicely since his back-to-back losses to Andre Ward in November 2016 and June 2017, respectively. In November of last year, Kovalev earned the vacant WBO light heavyweight title back with a second-round TKO win over Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, and in March of this year, he successfully defended the belt against Igor Mikhalkin via TKO in the seventh round.

Alvarez (23-0, 11 KOs), the WBC silver light heavyweight champion, enters with an unblemished record and looking to make a splash in the division by sending Kovalev back to the losing ranks. He's not fought in over a year, with his most recent victory taking place last June, a majority decision win over Jean Pascal. Alvarez was not originally slated to be the summer opponent for the champion Kovalev, but after Marcus Browne's arrest for domestic violence, he was awarded the fight as the mandatory WBC challenger.

It all goes down on Saturday night, and below is all the information you will need to see Kovalev take on Alvarez.

Kovalev vs. Alvarez viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 4

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Live stream: No stream available | TV channel: HBO (check local listings)