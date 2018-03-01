Sergey Kovalev wants trilogy with Andre Ward, but disdain remains: 'He's a nobody'

The more WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev attempts to move on from a pair of controversial defeats Andre Ward, the more he can't seem to avoid the retired pound-for-pound king's name from popping up.

Kovalev (31-2-1, 27 KOs), a former unified champion, returns on Saturday to face fellow Russian Igor Mikhalkin (21-1, 9 KOs) at New York's Madison Square Garden Theater (HBO, 10:05 p.m. ET) in the first defense of the vacant belt he won in November by knocking out Vyacheslav Shabranskyy.

For the "Krusher," a constant pattern seems to unfold. He is asked about Ward and responds with disgust. Often times, he is asked again, only pouring salt deeper into what sounds like, when talking to him, a still open wound.

In November 2016, Kovalev lost a disputed decision to Ward in their much-hyped unification fight. Last June in their rematch, the controversy only extended when Ward, in the midst of outclassing a fading Kovalev, stopped him in Round 8 following a series of body shots that were dangerously close (and in some cases visibly below) the belt line.

Although the two have gone their separate ways -- with Ward retiring last fall and Kovalev reinventing himself with a new trainer and more disciplined edge -- both are constantly asked about the other. What hasn't helped Kovalev's hope of moving on has been how willing Ward has been to not only tease interest in a comeback, but constantly bring up Kovalev's name.

Last week, Ward spoke to BoxingScene.com about how poorly Kovalev has come to terms with his first two defeats and urged his former foe to "grow up and own what happened."

Asked for a response to Ward's comments on Wednesday, Kovalev pulled no punches.

"F--- him, I don't want to speak [about] him," Kovalev told CBS Sports. "For me, he is nobody. He is not the real champion. He beat me not just with the boxing but with the mind games. He fought not just alone with his thoughts, but he fought with his whole team against me. His team did very great work and a very great job around him during our fights."

Kovalev, 34, who still desires a fight with longtime rival and lineal division champion Adonis Stevenson (who he disparagingly calls "Chickenson"), spoke at length about Ward, his future plans and what he expects Saturday against Mikhalkin.

Overall, you seem to be happier and more at peace now than the tension-filled days surrounding the two Ward fights. What has changed for you?

"I am very happy and just relaxing. I'm ready to fight right now. I'm not thinking about judges or anything about the [Ward] fights or from the dirty side in the boxing against me. Right now, I'm just now fighting with new goals, new motivations and new opponents in the next chapter of my boxing career."

After parting ways with John David Jackson before your last fight, you've been quoted as saying new trainer Abror Tursunpulatov is helping you find your full potential. What's the secret to your relationship?

"The secret is known. It's just because he is a real coach and he is speaking the same language. We understand each other 100 percent. He's a very good specialist and he knows what boxing is. I believe him and trust him and our job together makes some good results."

What makes Mikalkin a dangerous opponent?

"I'm waiting to see from him any danger. Maybe he will be very active and very motivated. I think he will have motivation, which makes anybody very dangerous. As for me, if I am motivated, I can be very dangerous. I can crush anybody on the way to my goals. I think he's very motivated too and he's dangerous. I should be ready for anything he brings inside the ring."

After being the darling of boxing fans upon your initial rise, you received more criticism than ever before following the Ward fights. Does it matter to you whether fans perceive you as a good or bad guy?

"It is a wrong opinion that I am a bad guy. Usually, I'm a [good] guy, but in some situations with Ward, it was bad. I fought with his whole team, not only with Ward. Around our fight was a lot of people involved from Ward's team. A lot of mind games. Yes, I was nervous of course and I didn't like this guy because he didn't respect my side and my team. He was just [acting] like a God, he thought. It is already passed and I don't want to speak about [Ward] though."

What life lessons did you learn from suffering your first two defeats?

"I got a big lesson about life that I should keep working. After each fight, I didn't get a big rest between. I need to get the rest and go back to the gym and work again and just keep good shape and wait for the schedule for the next fight. After the fights, I flew back home to Russia and spent time with my friends, family and fans. I missed a lot of workouts and didn't have a time to go to the gym. I didn't maintain my body and it brought me a result that I got two losses from Ward."

Did you need to rebuild your confidence at all after losing your invincibility to Ward?

"How I think and feel, yes. I got back my concentration for the right now, the next chapter in my boxing career. Believe me, I am very concentrated and focused and motivated for the future to become undisputed champion."

Saturday's co-main event is an interesting fight in your division between WBA champion Dmitry Bivol and Sullivan Barrera. Who wins?

"Yes, it's an interesting fight but I believe Bivol will win. He will be too strong each round and each second."

Your old nemesis Stevenson will also be defending his WBC title in May against Badou Jack.

"I'm just interested in facing anybody [who wins] in a unification fight."

Do you think Stevenson will win?

"I don't think about him at all. If you don't say about him, I don't know who it is? Chickenson? I want to fight anybody who has the belts."

You are currently part of a larger group of Eastern Europeans, including many Russian-born fighters, who are dominating the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. What do you think is the reason?

"Because we are Russians. Because the people are hungry from there. They are hungry and angry and ready to do hard job, hard work to get victory over anybody."

You made a lot of fans laugh in 2013, during your first world title against Nathan Cleverly, when you executed a pelvic thrust to distract him before landing a big punch. It's a unique move you have since repeated, but not for a handful of years. Will we ever see this crotch feint again?

"Maybe next fight. It was just a bit of fun and maybe something I will show. Watch HBO on March 3 and come to the boxing arena at Madison Square Garden."

On the HBO broadcast last week, Ward said "never say never" about a third fight against you. Is this something you are interested in?

"Of course. He will [get] beat, believe me."

Do you believe Ward is retired?

"No, I don't believe that he is retired. He still is gaming and playing. It's a mind game, again. He's just awaiting something for the big fight again."