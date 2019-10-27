Shakur Stevenson claims featherweight title with victory over Joet Gonzalez
Stevenson rolled to a decisive decision win over his rival in Nevada on Saturday night
Former Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson did what he needed to do to get past his latest test in Joet Gonzalez to claim the WBO featherweight title on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada. Stevenson (13-0) used his speed and quickness to outbox Gonzalez (23-1) with craft over the 12-round contest.
Stevenson becomes the second youngest active champion in boxing at just 22 years old, only two years older than __ champion Devon Haney. Stevenson and Gonzalez engaged in a war of words in the lead up to this fight with Gonzalez holding ill will for Stevenson for dating his sister, Jajaira.
Gonzalez never truly got his opportunity to take out his frustrations on the Olympian, though, as Stevenson outlanded him 121-53 according to CompuBox. Stevenson was also the more active fighter, throwing 510 punches to Gonzalez's 494.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with results, recaps and highlights of the main card fights. If you are having trouble viewing the page, please click here.
Stevenson vs. Gonzalez fight card
Shakur Stevenson (c) def. Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 119-109)
Mikaela Mayer def. Alejandra Soledad Zamora via TKO 3:00, Round 6
Joshua Greer def. Antonio Nieves via unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 96-93)
Thanks for stopping by.
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
-
Stevenson vs. Gonzalez fight prediction
A look at what to expect when two undefeated fighters battle for unclaimed featherweight gold
-
Lubin vs. Gallimore preview, prediction
Lubin gets a showcase opportunity on Saturday night in Pennsylvania on Showtime
-
Taylor unifies titles over Prograis
Taylor used his physicality to get past the ferocious Prograis on Saturday in London
-
Prograis vs. Taylor fight predicion
Two of the best junior welterweights in the world square off in a unification bout on Saturday
-
Davis vs. Gamboa set for Dec. 28
Davis looks to capture a championship in a second weight class against former champ Gamboa