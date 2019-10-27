Shakur Stevenson claims featherweight title with victory over Joet Gonzalez

Former Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson did what he needed to do to get past his latest test in Joet Gonzalez to claim the WBO featherweight title on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada. Stevenson (13-0) used his speed and quickness to outbox Gonzalez (23-1) with craft over the 12-round contest.

Stevenson becomes the second youngest active champion in boxing at just 22 years old, only two years older than __ champion Devon Haney. Stevenson and Gonzalez engaged in a war of words in the lead up to this fight with Gonzalez holding ill will for Stevenson for dating his sister, Jajaira.

Gonzalez never truly got his opportunity to take out his frustrations on the Olympian, though, as Stevenson outlanded him 121-53 according to CompuBox. Stevenson was also the more active fighter, throwing 510 punches to Gonzalez's 494.

Stevenson vs. Gonzalez fight card

Shakur Stevenson (c) def. Joet Gonzalez via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 119-109)

Mikaela Mayer def. Alejandra Soledad Zamora via TKO 3:00, Round 6

Joshua Greer def. Antonio Nieves via unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 96-93)

