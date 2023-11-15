The vacant WBC lightweight title is up for grabs Thursday night when rising star Shakur Stevenson takes on dangerous contender Edwin De Los Santos in a 12-round boxing main event. Their matchup anchors the main Stevenson vs. De Los Santos fight card (10:30 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stevenson is a former two-division champion who is looking to raise his profile by not only winning a belt in a third division, but doing so in what is considered one of boxing's most glamorous weight classes. Devin Haney holds the other three major belts but was stripped of the WBC crown because of inactivity, allowing Stevenson and De Los Santos to battle for the available title. De Los Santos is a power puncher with an 88% finish rate and is ranked No. 6 by the WBC.

Stevenson is a -1300 favorite (risk $1,300 to win $100), while De Los Santos is offered at +720 (risk $100 to win $720) in the latest Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 10.5, with the Over shaded at -380 and the Under fetching a price of +270. Before locking in any Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 45-13 on his last 58 SportsLine boxing picks, returning nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Stevenson vs. De Los Santos approaching, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident selections for the fight. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos preview

Stevenson (20-10, 10 KOs) is widely considered one of boxing's prodigal talents based on his mastery of the fundamentals, his speed and ring generalship. But his star power thus far has been limited because of his low finish rate and relatively modest slate of opponents.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist has finished just two of his last six opponents but has made a concerted effort to be more aggressive offensively and provide a more fan-friendly style. This was evident in his WBO super featherweight title defense last year against Oscar Valdez in which Stevenson's volume drowned out Valdez's edge in power punches. Stevenson appeared close to a finish on a couple of occasions but settled for a unanimous decision in an entertaining battle.

But Stevenson lost his titles when he missed weight for his defense of the WBO and WBC super featherweight titles against Robson Conceicao last September. He managed another decision win before making the move to lightweight. In April, Stevenson made his lightweight debut with a sixth-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Shuichiro Yoshino, setting the stage for Thursday night's opportunity.

Although De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) is ranked just No. 6 by the WBC, he was awarded the title fight reportedly because the contenders ranked ahead of him were either previously booked or turned down the fight with Stevenson.

The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native is a southpaw known for his power and durability. His last fight resulted in a unanimous decision over Joseph Adorno in July. His lone defeat came by split decision to William Foster III in July of last year. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos picks

We can share that Kahn likes the fight to go Over 10.5 rounds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Thursday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of nearly $4,000, and find out.