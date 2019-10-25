Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez fight prediction, odds, start time, live stream, date

The Olympic medalist-turned undefeated pro boxer taking on an unheralded but talented and undefeated foe is not necessarily a rarity in boxing. But adding in a pro wrestling-style twist of the underdog wanting to take out the former silver medalist for dating his little sister adds an unusual spice to Saturday's battle between Shakur Stevenson and Joet Gonzalez for the vacant WBO world featherweight title.

Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) has shown his class since turning pro after a decorated amateur career ended with his silver medal performance in Rio de Janeiro. All the hype that comes along with being the country's top men's medal winner in an Olympic class hasn't seemed to phase Stevenson as he's shown technical prowess while also addressing concerns over if the 22-year-old has "man strength." In arguably the best performance of his career, Stevenson shut the door on those concerns by blasting the tough, world-traveled Viorel Simion out in just one round.

All Gonzalez (23-0, 14 KOs) has done to get a shot at the vacant WBO strap is rattle off 23 consecutive wins, including three consecutive knockout victories. Eight of his 10 most recent fights have ended by knockout as he's looked to have added more confidence with each outing.

But a pairing of unbeaten fighters isn't all that's going on when the two meet at Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. When Top Rank held a press conference to announce their fall schedule, Stevenson called Gonzalez "a bitch" the moment he stepped on stage, an unusual moment for the normally calm Stevenson.

While speaking with the media after the event, Gonzalez said Stevenson had "no class, no morals" and called him ignorant, he gave some insight into from where the seemingly random bad blood stemmed.

"It's accurate," Gonzalez told Boxing Scene of rumors Stevenson was dating his younger sister Jajaira, a well-respected amateur boxer. "They've been dating for about three years. It's been a while. The thing is, I never liked him since the amateurs. I think he's not good enough for my sister. I'm the older brother, so I'm trying to lead my sister the best route possible. I think there's better people out there for her. But at the end of the day, she's gonna date who she wants. All I've gotta do is support her, be behind her. But if I don't like the person, I don't like the person. I'm keeping my relationship with my sister. With him, I can care less."

Stevenson refused to answer questions about his relationship with Jajaira Gonzalez, but Joet said he has stopped talking to his sister for the period around the fight.

"I distanced myself a little from my sister," Gonzalez said. "I've got to do what I've got to do. I can't let emotions take over. Come fight time, I've just got to get the job done. I've been working my whole life for this, since I was 10 years old."

Stevenson is a -455 favorite to win his first world championship while Gonzalez sits as a +300 underdog, according to William Hill.

Joet Gonzalez vs. Shakur Stevenson viewing information

Date: Oct. 26, 2019 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Reno-Sparks Convention Center -- Reno, Nevada

Stream: ESPN+

Prediction

For all the, as Bob Arum put it, "West Side Story drama" in the lead up to the fight, it's ultimately still a boxing match. While Gonzalez is a talented, tough fighter, Stevenson is the man entering the ring with truly elite skills. As he has started sitting down on his shots and plugging some of the leaks all young fighters have, he's developed into a fighter a class above where guys like Gonzalez sit. There should be a good amount of action in this one, but the winner seems like an easy pick. Pick: Stevenson UD