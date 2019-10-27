Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez fight results, highlights, undercard, start time
The former Olympian is back in action on Saturday night in Reno, Nevada
Former Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson is looking to capture his first career world championship on Saturday when he takes on Joet Gonzalez in a battle of unbeatens from Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. The duo will meet for the vacant WBO featherweight championship in the main event of a card streaming live on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET).
There's bad blood between Stevenson (12-0, 7 KOs) and Gonzalez (23-0, 14 KOs), largely based on Stevenson dating Gonzalez's younger sister. But the fight is more than a battle of men with petty personal issues, and instead two talented unbeaten young men looking to make their mark and claim a world title in a deep featherweight division.
Stevenson vs. Gonzalez fight card
Shakur Stevenson vs. Joet Gonzalez -- WBO featherweight title
Mikaela Mayer vs. Alejandra Soledad Zamora -- Women's junior welterweight
Joshua Greer vs. Antonio Nieves -- Bantamweight
