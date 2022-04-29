Undefeated champions in their primes meet in the boxing ring Saturday when super featherweight titleholders Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez square off in a 12-round championship main event. The opening bell for the three-fight main card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) won the WBC title last year with a 10th-round knockout against Miguel Berchelt in a bout that received Fight of the Year consideration from some boxing outlets. Stevenson (17-0, nine KOs) won the WBO version of the belt with 10th-round stoppage of Jamel Herring in October. Stevenson and Valdez are both former featherweight title holders who have since moved up one weight class. The winner of Saturday's main event will walk away with both major titles.

Stevenson vs. Valdez preview

From a promoter's perspective, Saturday's main event is a dream matchup based on the time-honored adage that styles make fights. Stevenson is widely considered one of the most gifted boxers in the game today, a southpaw who uses his speed, footwork and timing to evolve as a masterful ring technician.

However, despite a spotless record and titles in two weight classes by age 24, the New Jersey native has yet to reach the stardom level of fellow undefeated champions such as Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. This is largely because he has been criticized for avoiding conflict and doing just enough to get by with decisions in lackluster performances against lesser-quality opponents.

Stevenson is aware of the perception and made a concerted effort to bring more action in his last fight against Herring, who is known for coming forward. Stevenson was more active from the outset and the volume of damage took its toll as he registered his first stoppage in 28 months.

The Mexico-born Valdez employs a style made famous by numerous countrymen who have become before him, notably Julio Caesar Chavez. He relentlessly comes toward his opponents from the opening bell with a goal of breaking them down both physically and psychologically.

Valdez, 31, won the vacant WBO featherweight title in July 2016 and successfully defended it six times before moving up to super featherweight. His dominant performance against Berchelt, who had defended the super featherweight belt six times, is widely considered his signature performance and elevated his status among the sport's elite.

The 31-year-old Valdez has finished three of his past five fights, though his last performance in his first title defense ended in a unanimous decision over Robson Conceicao, who suffered his first defeat following a 16-0 start to his career.

