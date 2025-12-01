Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) and Teofimo Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) will meet on Jan. 31 in New York in a junior welterweight showdown between two of the biggest American stars in boxing. The venue is still to be decided, but the bout will headline "The Ring 6" card in New York City and be streamed on DAZN.

Lopez will put his WBO and Ring junior welterweight titles on the line against the undefeated Stevenson, who will move up to 140 pounds for the first time in his career.

Stevenson is the WBC world lightweight champion and the No. 8 fighter in CBS Sports' pound-for-pound rankings, and will look to prove his mettle by jumping up a weight class to take on Lopez. Stevenson most recently defended his 135-pound title in a lopsided unanimous decision victory over William Zepeda Segura in July.

"I have never shied away from a challenge and always chased the biggest fights in the sport because I know I am one of the best boxers in the world," Stevenson said in a release. "Teofimo Lopez will learn that firsthand on January 31 when I take his belt and show him that there are levels to this game. New York, get ready for a spectacular performance as I take over a fourth straight weight division."

Lopez, meanwhile, has won his last six fights, defending his junior welterweight titles for a fourth time against Arnold Barboza Jr. in a unanimous decision victory back in May.

"Duck, Duck, Goose! Are you ready for New York City?," Lopez said. "Brick city in the concrete jungle, so let's get ready to rumble! The Takeover is here to stay, not play. Make Boxing Great Again is my forte. Shakur will fall in nine."

Both fighters should be fresh having most recently fought this summer, and will have plenty of support in New York City. Lopez, a Brooklyn native, has fought numerous times in his hometown, while Stevenson is from just across the river in Newark and made his last title defense in Queens.