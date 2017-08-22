Sharing his fight date with Floyd Mayweather not a concern for Miguel Cotto

Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor may have captured the attention of the fighting world and beyond entering Saturday's pay-per-view showdown in Las Vegas, but it certainly isn't the only fight of note that night.

Former four-division champion and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto makes his return from a 21-month layoff to face action specialist Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title at the StubHub Center in Carson, California (HBO, 9:45 p.m. ET).

Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) was the first one to secure the Aug. 26 date after announcing a multi-fight return with Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions. But despite the 40-year-old Mayweather, who defeated Cotto in 2012, swooping in after the fact to announce his return from a two-year retirement on the same night, Cotto has no hard feelings.

"I'm not competing against [Mayweather], I'm going to compete against Kamegai," Cotto told CBS Sports during a recent appearance on the "In This Corner" podcast. "I'd like to wish him good luck on his fight with McGregor but I have to do my work in my fight against Kamegai."

Cotto, 36, who lost his middleweight championship to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015, wasn't willing to get caught up in any negative talk when asked whether Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) has deserved the criticism he has received for fighting a novice like McGregor (21-3 in MMA), who will be making his pro debut.

"Everybody is allowed to do whatever they think or they believe that they can do for their benefit," Cotto said. "I have nothing to say about it."

While Cotto admits he's "an older guy" since his last fight, he also said he's much more mature and focused for Saturday's return than ever before. Not only will he be facing the pressure of a limited yet aggressive brawler in Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs), Cotto has a timeline in place as to how he hopes to ride off into the sunset.

"I'm in the last stage of my career," Cotto said. "I have until Dec. 31 of this year just to finish my career in the best way possible.

"I accomplished a lot in boxing and I'm really happy with the way my career has gone. I just want to finish in the best way possible. It has not been a difficult [decision] when you have a family to take care of and you have things to do after boxing.

Cotto expects to face Kamegai and then return once more, likely in December. Asked if retirement is definite upon the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, Cotto answered, "Yes, no matter what happens."

After Cotto mutually parted ways with Roc Nation Sports in May to sign with Golden Boy, there has been some rumors that his final bout could come against former middleweight titleholder David Lemieux. But there's also the idea that Cotto could be headed into an eventual rematch with Alvarez, regardless of whether he wins his middleweight unification bout against Gennady Golovkin in September.

"Who knows?" Cotto said. "Like I told you, I'm here for the best names available out there. If it's Canelo, we are going to go with that."