Shawn Porter beats Danny Garcia by unanimous decision to win vacant WBC welterweight title

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Known for his mauling style that is often called dirty, Shawn Porter spent the past few months predicting he would show Danny Garcia something he had never seen before.

In a battle of former 147-pound champions, Porter did just that on Saturday by mixing an awkward storm of boxing and brawling to edge Garcia in a thrilling unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBC welterweight title in front of 15,038 fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Porter (29-2-1, 17 KOs), 30, targeted Garcia's body throughout and used constant feints to freeze and confuse his opponent in a classic example of high-speed chess that produced a standing ovation from the crowd. He took home judges' scores of 116-112 and 115-113 (twice). CBS Sports also had it 115-113 for Porter.

"I tell people all the time, 'I don't make predictions,'" Porter said after the fight. "I made a prediction and a hard one to live up to. I said I wasn't leaving New York without this belt, and I'm not leaving New York without this belt."

Both fighters had entered the bout having lost hard-fought decisions current WBA champion Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) over the past two years. But Thurman, who hasn't fought since edging Garcia by split decision 17 months ago, was stripped of his WBC title due to inactivity following shoulder surgery.

Thurman was booed throughout the night when he was shown on the big screen above the arena. IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs), however, was showered with cheers including after the fight when he entered the ring to congratulate Porter and hype up the potential of a must-see unification bout between the two in 2019.

"Do I look worried?" Porter asked rhetorically.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs) controlled the early rounds with clean and hard counter shots as Porter began in an uncharacteristically passive style by not using his jab and circling from the outside. But once Porter made an adjustment in Round 4 and began to vary his style, the more he began to make Garcia think and lower his output.

"I knew he was going to be accurate," Porter said. "The game plan for me was to be accurate from the outside and show we could beat him without roughing him up on the ropes. He tried to out hustle me, mostly at the end of rounds. He did a tremendous job."

Porter outlanded Garcia 180-168, according to CompuBox, while Garcia held a 139-134 advantage in power shots in a 12-round fight that ultimately could've gone either way.

"I thought I did enough to win," Garcia said. "It was a close fight. The judges didn't give it to me. I busted my head on the inside, plus a couple headbutts on my nose. It is what it is, this is boxing. I have to sit back, relax and see what's next for me."

Campbell's Garcia vs. Porter scorecard



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Garcia 10 10 10 9 9 9 9 9 10 10 9 9 113 Porter 9 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 10 10 115

Garcia vs. Porter live coverage

CBS Sports was with you for every punch from the bout in Brooklyn. If you are unable to view those updates and highlights, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.