Undefeated junior featherweights Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton were originally set to fight for the then-vacant WBO super bantamweight title this past August. Unfortunately, Fulton tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the planned scrap and Leo instead beat Tramaine Williams to capture the title.

Leo and Fulton are finally ready to face off on Saturday, meeting in the main event of a triple header from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut (9 p.m. ET, Showtime). In a sport that often keeps young, talented and undefeated prospects separate for as long as possible, it's a refreshing change of pace to see the commitment to putting these two in the ring for Leo's WBO title.

"I've known I was going to fight Fulton for almost a year now," Leo told The Ring. "I've been preparing for him for a while. Now that it has finally come, everything we have worked on has come more naturally to me.



"It's going to be a great match up. It's what boxing needs: You've got two undefeated fighters, two fighters in their prime with similar records. What more can you ask for? All the way around, on paper, it looks like a great fight. But deep down inside, I know I'll come out with the victory."

The fight represents an opportunity for Fulton to become world champion after holding some secondary and fringe titles in his first 18 fights. It's a moment Fulton says he's ready to take advantage of.

"To me, it means everything to be a world champion from Philadelphia," Fulton told ESPN. This is what I've been working for my whole career. To my city, it would show people from my neighborhood that there's a way out. But I don't feel any pressure because of it. This sport teaches us the discipline to perform in moments like this. The pressure is just a part of my job."

Leo vs. Fulton card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Stephen Fulton -160 Angelo Leo (c) +135 WBO super bantamweight title Vic Pasillas Raeese Aleem Vacant interim WBA super bantamweight title Rolando Romero (c) Justin Pauldo Interim WBA lightweight title

Prediction

Leo vs. Fulton is a very competitive fight on paper. Both men have a lot of skill and Leo easily handled a decent -- though not great -- opponent in Williams to win the WBO title last time out. Fulton isn't likely to blow the doors off anyone with sheer power. He only has eight knockouts in 18 fights. But his skills are enough that he doesn't require that kind of one-punch power. Fulton works well off the jab and has good hand speed to follow up that jab with straight shots that can connect before the opponent has even reacted to the initial shot. With neither man having that one-shot knockout power, it's possible they have the confidence to mix it up a bit and there's potential for an exciting fight to break out. All that said, Fulton's edge in speed should be enough for him to get off first and control the action. Pick: Stephen Fulton via UD