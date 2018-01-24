Showtime boxing fight schedule: Wilder-Ortiz, Santa Cruz-Mares headline early slate

The first half of 2018 has plenty to offer boxing fans

The late winter and spring of 2018 is fixing to be a busy one for Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions. 

Although a handful of important title bouts were previously announced, Showtime formally revealed the sites and dates, along with announcing new matchups Wednesday during a "Boxing Upfront" in New York. In all, 10 events were highlighted over the first half of the year in a lineup featuring 12 world championship bouts. 

The news conference, which featured many of Showtime's top fighters in attendance, was highlighted by the previously announced March 3 WBC heavyweight championship bout between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz and the June 9 rematch WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares. 

Among the fights already announced is a Feb. 17 card from Las Vegas featuring welterweights Danny Garcia and Brandon Rios, along with a WBC super middleweight title rematch between David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril. The March 3 Wilder-Ortiz card will include a co-main event of Jermall Charlo and Hugo Centeno Jr. for the interim vacant WBC middleweight belt. 

A March 10 card in San Antonio, which was rescheduled from February due to injury, will see Sergey Lipinets defend his IBF junior welterweight title against Mikey Garcia. In the co-main event, Rances Barthelemy will face Kiryl Relikh in a rematch. 

FightWeightclassDateLocation

Danny Garcia vs. Brandon Rios

Welterweight

Feb. 17

Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Luis Ortiz

Heavyweight title

March 3

Brooklyn

Jermall Charlo vs. Centeno

Middleweight title

March 3

Brooklyn

Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipnets (c)

Junior welterweight title

March 10

San Antonio

Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relkih

Super lightweight title

March 10

San Antonio

Erislandy Lara vs. Jarrett Hurd

Middleweight unification

April 7

TBD

Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa

Super lightweight

April 21

Brooklyn

Gervonta Davis vs. TBD

Junior lightweight

April 21

Brooklyn

Keith Thurman vs. TBD

Welterweight title

May 19

Brooklyn

Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Badou Jack

Light heavyweight title

May 19

Canada

Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner Mares 

Featherweight title

June 9

Los Angeles
Jermell Charlo vs. TBDSuper welterweight titleJune 9Los Angeles
Errol Spence Jr. vs. TBDWelterweight titleJune 16Dallas
CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

