Showtime boxing fight schedule: Wilder-Ortiz, Santa Cruz-Mares headline early slate

The late winter and spring of 2018 is fixing to be a busy one for Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions.

Although a handful of important title bouts were previously announced, Showtime formally revealed the sites and dates, along with announcing new matchups Wednesday during a "Boxing Upfront" in New York. In all, 10 events were highlighted over the first half of the year in a lineup featuring 12 world championship bouts.

The news conference, which featured many of Showtime's top fighters in attendance, was highlighted by the previously announced March 3 WBC heavyweight championship bout between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz and the June 9 rematch WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares.

Among the fights already announced is a Feb. 17 card from Las Vegas featuring welterweights Danny Garcia and Brandon Rios, along with a WBC super middleweight title rematch between David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril. The March 3 Wilder-Ortiz card will include a co-main event of Jermall Charlo and Hugo Centeno Jr. for the interim vacant WBC middleweight belt.

A March 10 card in San Antonio, which was rescheduled from February due to injury, will see Sergey Lipinets defend his IBF junior welterweight title against Mikey Garcia. In the co-main event, Rances Barthelemy will face Kiryl Relikh in a rematch.