Showtime boxing fight schedule: Wilder-Ortiz, Santa Cruz-Mares headline early slate
The first half of 2018 has plenty to offer boxing fans
The late winter and spring of 2018 is fixing to be a busy one for Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions.
Although a handful of important title bouts were previously announced, Showtime formally revealed the sites and dates, along with announcing new matchups Wednesday during a "Boxing Upfront" in New York. In all, 10 events were highlighted over the first half of the year in a lineup featuring 12 world championship bouts.
The news conference, which featured many of Showtime's top fighters in attendance, was highlighted by the previously announced March 3 WBC heavyweight championship bout between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz and the June 9 rematch WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares.
Among the fights already announced is a Feb. 17 card from Las Vegas featuring welterweights Danny Garcia and Brandon Rios, along with a WBC super middleweight title rematch between David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril. The March 3 Wilder-Ortiz card will include a co-main event of Jermall Charlo and Hugo Centeno Jr. for the interim vacant WBC middleweight belt.
A March 10 card in San Antonio, which was rescheduled from February due to injury, will see Sergey Lipinets defend his IBF junior welterweight title against Mikey Garcia. In the co-main event, Rances Barthelemy will face Kiryl Relikh in a rematch.
|Fight
|Weightclass
|Date
|Location
Danny Garcia vs. Brandon Rios
Welterweight
Feb. 17
|Las Vegas
Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Luis Ortiz
Heavyweight title
March 3
|Brooklyn
Jermall Charlo vs. Centeno
Middleweight title
March 3
|Brooklyn
Mikey Garcia vs. Sergey Lipnets (c)
Junior welterweight title
March 10
|San Antonio
Rances Barthelemy vs. Kiryl Relkih
Super lightweight title
March 10
|San Antonio
Erislandy Lara vs. Jarrett Hurd
Middleweight unification
April 7
|TBD
Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa
Super lightweight
April 21
|Brooklyn
Gervonta Davis vs. TBD
Junior lightweight
April 21
|Brooklyn
Keith Thurman vs. TBD
Welterweight title
May 19
|Brooklyn
Adonis Stevenson (c) vs. Badou Jack
Light heavyweight title
May 19
|Canada
Leo Santa Cruz (c) vs. Abner Mares
Featherweight title
June 9
|Los Angeles
|Jermell Charlo vs. TBD
|Super welterweight title
|June 9
|Los Angeles
|Errol Spence Jr. vs. TBD
|Welterweight title
|June 16
|Dallas
