This Saturday, Showtime Championship Boxing brings five world championship fights and a title eliminator to one loaded pay-per-view event. The event will see two three-fight cards, each highlighted by one of the Charlo twins and separated by a 30-minute intermission.

In the main event of the first card is WBC super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo taking on WBA and IBF champ Jeison Rosario in a unification bout. Headlining the second card, Jermall Charlo will put his WBA middleweight title on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, a tough fighter who has come up just short in two prior attempts to capture a world title.

Let's take a look at all six fights that are scheduled for the mega-event that calls to mind the loaded pay-per-view cards of the 80s and early 90s.

Daniel Roman vs. Juan Carlos Payano, super bantamweights: The first fight on the card is a WBC title eliminator between Roman (27-3-1, 10 KO) and Payano (21-3, 9 KO). Roman is one fight removed from a split decision loss to Murodjon Akhmadaliev that cost him his unified WBA and IBF world titles. The loss also snapped a 19-fight winning streak for Roman. Payano is coming off his own loss via brutal body shot knockout to Luis Nery, who fights later on the card. Payano was also starched in roughly a minute by Naoya Inoue in October 2018. Payano is 4-3 since 2016 and moving up from bantamweight for this fight, seemingly setting him up for the role of "opponent" and push Roman into a fight against the winner of the vacant WBC title later in the evening.

Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Damien Vazquez, WBA super bantamweight championship: WBA champ Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KO) is coming off a split draw with Julio Ceja this past November, the only blemish on his otherwise spotless record. The fight with Ceja was a thrilling war, but does come with an asterisk as Ceja missed weight by four pounds. Figueroa won the interim WBA title in April 2019 with a stoppage of Yonfrez Parejo. After successfully defending the interim belt against Javier Nicolas Chacon, he was promoted to world champion, though Akhmadaliev sits ahead of him in the WBA hierarchy as "super" champion. Vazquez (15-1-1 8 KO) started his career with 14 consecutive wins before losing a decision to Payano. He followed that loss up with a controversial six-round draw against Josue Morales, who entered the fight with a 9-10-3 record, a record that usually doesn't lend a fighter to get an inexplicable draw in a fight it seemed he clearly lost. A rebound victory over Alejandro Moreno, who entered the fight 24-43-3, was enough to land Vazquez in his first world title fight.

Jermall Charlo (c) -170 vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko +145, WBA middleweight championship: After winning the IBF super welterweight championship in September 2015 with a knockout of Cornelius Bundrage, Charlo (30-0, 22 KO) made three defenses of the belt before heading north to middleweight. After a one-fight test run, Charlo took on Hugo Centeno Jr. for the WBA title, scoring a second-round knockout. After a surprisingly stiff test from Matt Korobov in his first title defense, Charlo dominated his next two opponents, leading to his bout with Derevyanchenko.

Derevyanchenko (13-2, 10 KO) has been a hard-luck story. His two career losses have come in his two shots at world titles. First, Derevyanchenko suffered a split decision loss in a very competitive bout with Daniel Jacobs for the IBF middleweight title. After a get-right fight, he stepped in against Gennadiy Golovkin with the then-vacant IBF title on the line and again came up short in a competitive bout. Against Golovkin, Derevyanchenko arguably deserved the victory, hurting the longtime pound-for-pound list occupant and wearing him down with body shots. In both world title fights, Derevyanchenko looked like a capable world title-level fighter, but suffered first-round knockdowns in both outings.

John Riel Casimero (c) vs. Duke Micah, WBO bantamweight championship: Casimero (29-4, 20 KO) had held world titles at both junior flyweight and flyweight before blitzing Zolani Tete this past November to capture the WBO bantamweight title. That win set Casimero up for a potential title unification fight with Naoya Inoue. Visa issues have caused that fight to be placed on hold and led Casimero to look for a stay-busy fight. Micah (24-0, 19 KO) is a former Olympian, falling to Michael Conlan at the 2012 games before turning pro. Micah's record is impressive on the surface, but he has faced struggles in recent years, winning three of his six most recent fights by either split or majority decision and being knocked down in his most recent outing. Micah has held a few minor titles in his career, such as the British Commonwealth championship and the WBC international title.

Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda, vacant WBC super bantamweight championship: Nery (30-0, 24 KO) is coming off a knockout of Juan Carlos Payano to capture the WBC silver championship, their alternative for interim titles. With the world title vacant, he now has his first crack at becoming a recognized world champion. It has been 11 fights since anyone was able to make it to the scorecards against Nery, who carries solid punching power but has had several outside-the-ring issues. Nery has failed a drug test, missed weight against Shinsuke Yamanaka and missed weight again against Emmanuel Rodriguez. After missing weight against Rodriguez in his most recently scheduled bout, the fight was canceled and Nery was removed from his No. 1 ranking at bantamweight by the WBC. In Alameda (25-0, 13 KO), Nery faces an undefeated but untested opponent. Only one of Alameda's fights have come outside his home country of Mexico, a January 2016 knockout victory. Assuming all works out as planned, the winner between Nery and Alameda will face the winner of the show-opening bout between Roman and Payano.

Jermell Charlo (c) -380 vs. Jeison Rosario (c) +300, WBC, WBA, IBF super welterweight unification: Charlo (33-1) will bring his WBC title into the fight just one bout after recapturing the belt. Charlo had lost the championship and suffered the first defeat of his career in a controversial December 2018 decision to Tony Harrison. He avenged the loss this past December, removing any doubt on how the scorecards would read with a TKO in Round 11 after knocking Harrison down three times in the fight. Prior to the loss to Harrison, Charlo had defended the WBC belt successfully three times.

Rosario (20-1-1, 14 KO) won the WBA and IBF titles in January with a knockout of Julian Williams in five rounds for a stunning upset. Rosario was bigger and stronger against Williams, able to absorb Williams' shots before starting to land with big counter shots and eventually pouncing on his hurt foe until the referee was forced to stop the bout. Rosario's lone loss came in 2017 to Nathaniel Gallimore, a fight where he suffered three knockdowns before the fight was stopped in the sixth round. Rosario has gone 8-0-1 since that defeat.