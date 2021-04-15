Showtime Boxing is ready for a big summer. After a few smaller fights to begin the year, including the return of Adrien Broner, Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions has outlined a schedule to run from May 15 through Sept. 11 that features nine fight cards. The cards are highlighted by the return of both Charlo brothers and Gervonta "Tank" Davis moving up two weight classes to challenge for a title.

The action begins with Luis Nery defending his WBC super bantamweight crown against Brandon Figueroa on May 15. Then in June, Jermall Charlo looks to defend his WBC middleweight crown against contender Juan Macias Montiel in his hometown of Houston. A week later, Davis makes the move up to 140 pounds to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight title and become a three-division world champion.

"High-impact, meaningful fights amongst many of the biggest names and brightest stars in combat sports. That is what Showtime promises and that is what we are delivering," Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza said in a statement. "With an opportunity to crown an undisputed world champion at 154, a highly anticipated super bantamweight title unification, a stacked pay-per-view showdown and more than a dozen fights between 118-168 pounds, Showtime is presenting boxing's best young fighters, all daring to be great by putting their world titles and undefeated records on the line. This schedule's caliber and volume – the deepest and most consistent of any network or platform -- exemplifies our commitment to the sport. Between this incredible lineup of boxing events and our new partnership with Bellator MMA, with a live event nearly every week, there is no better value proposition in combat sports."

In July, things heat up quickly as Jermell Charlo takes on Brian Castano in a junior middleweight unification for three of the four recognized world titles. The two brothers showed out in a big way last year as they co-headlined a PPV card that saw them each pick up a massive win.

The following is a rundown of the complete schedule:

May 15

Main event: Luis Nery (c) vs. Brandon Figueroa -- WBC super bantamweight title

May 29

Main event: Nordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire, WBC bantamweight title

June 19

Main event: Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Juan Macias Montiel, WBC middleweight title

June 26 (PPV)

Main event: Mario Barrios (c) vs. Gervonta Davis, WBA junior welterweight title

July 3

Main event: Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, WBA super featherweight interim title

July 17

Main event: Jermell Charlo (c) vs. Brian Castaño (c), Undisputed IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO junior middleweight title unification

August 14

Main event: John Riel Casimero (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux, WBO bantamweight title

August 28

Main event: David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui, WBC super middleweight title eliminator

Sept. 11