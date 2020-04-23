Showtime Championship Boxing: Watch CBS Sports Network rebroadcasts of classic fights
Adrien Broner, Mikey Garcia, Abner Mares and Joseph Agbeko will all be featured
With boxing paused globally during the current pandemic, fans of pugilism are looking for anywhere to get a fix. Fans are in luck, however, with six hours of fights from the Showtime Championship Boxing catalog airing Thursday on CBS Sports Network. The action concludes with the entertaining rematch between Abner Mares and Joseph Agbeko from 2011.
Before Mares vs. Agbeko 2, popular and controversial star Adrien Broner will be featured in a re-air of four of his biggest fights. Broner's clashes with Adrian Granados, Emanuel Taylor, Khabib Allakhverdiev and Mikey Garcia will air during primetime on Thursday night.
The action kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and can be streamed on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
Here is the upcoming CBS Sports Network schedule:
Thursday, April 23
- 8 p.m. ET -- Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados
- 9 p.m. ET -- Adrien Broner vs Emanuel Taylor
- 10 p.m. ET -- Adrien Broner vs Khabib Allakhverdiev
- 11 p.m. ET -- Adrien Broner vs Mickey Garcia
- Midnight ET -- Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados (re-air)
- 1 a.m. ET -- Abner Mares vs Joseph Agbeko II
How to Watch
TV: CBS Sports Network
Stream Live: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
