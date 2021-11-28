Stephen Fulton earned his second title in the super bantamweight division on Saturday night in a thriller with Brandon Figueroa. The Philadelphia native claimed the WBC strap in addition to the WBO title with a majority decision win from Las Vegas that could go down as one of the best fights of 2021.

Fulton (20-0, 8 KOs) arguably landed the cleaner, crisper punches against the oncoming storm of Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) in Saturday's Showtime Boxing main event with judges giving him the slight nod by scores of 114-114, 116-112 and 116-112. Fulton regularly found homes for his left hook and inside uppercuts but was occasionally overwhelmed by Figueroa's relentless pursuit for a dogfight. The result was a memorable, fan-friendly firecracker of a fight that will surely be bookmarked in each man's resume.

Generally the more successful fighter on the outside, Fulton was equally prepared to engage with Figueroa in tight. Phonebook fighting resulted in a divisive result, but both men deserve credit. Figueroa was defiant in his pursuit of damage. Fulton was well equipped to fight anywhere and everywhere. Figueroa made good on 314 of 1,060 punches thrown with 29% accuracy, according to ShoStats. Fulton was the more effective puncher landing 37% of 726 punches.

Fulton was complimentary of his foe in the aftermath of their battle; however, that did not stop tempers from simmering.

"Do you really think you won the fight?" Figueroa asked his opponent, interrupting the unified champion's post-fight interview. "I hurt you five or six times. Everyone here knows who won the fight."

"We could do it again," Fulton replied. "Let's run it back."

"Let's do it. I'm not scared of you," Figueroa said.

The undefeated champion maintained that it "was a good fight" and a "close fight," but Figueroa insisted the judges caused the "biggest robbery of the year."

