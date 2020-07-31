Matchroom Boxing joins other boxing promotions returning to action after a break forced by the global COVID-19 pandemic, though they will do so in the most unique venue in boxing's pandemic era, with the fights taking place in promoter Eddie Hearn's backyard. The main event of the first Matchroom Boxing card from "Fight Camp," as the venue has been named, features Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman in a super welterweight bout on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, DAZN).

As far as fights go, there are a lot worse on paper than Cheeseman vs. Eggington. Both men are talented, willing to engage in a fan-friendly scrap and carry plenty of flaws into the ring, a recipe for an exciting main event.

Looking at Cheeseman's (15-2, 9 KO) recent run, it would be easy to get fooled. He was given a shot to be a star in the Matchroom stable after starting his career 15-0 and stumbled greatly against Sergio Garcia for a unanimous decision loss. Cheeseman's next two fights, a draw against Kieron Conway and a unanimous decision loss to Scott Fitzgerald, both featured judging that was controversial, to say the least.

Eggington (28-6, 17 KO) has been up and down the road a bit more than Cheeseman despite being just two years older. At welterweight, he won European, British and Commonwealth titles. He'll enter the fight riding a four-fight winning streak, though the quality of opposition in that run on the weak to very weak side of things. But Eggington does show up to fight every time out. That doesn't mean he can't be outclassed, but it's not an easy night in the ring facing Sam Eggington.

Read on for the complete card and odds.

Cheeseman vs. Eggington card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Ted Cheeseman -370 Sam Eggington +290 Super welterweight James Tennyson -490 Gavin Gwynne +370 Lightweight Jordan Gill Reece Bellotti Featherweight Fabio Wardley Simon Vallily Heavyweight Dalton Smith Nathan Bennett Lightweight

Prediction

Eggington is tough and always willing to fight, but he's also able to be outworked and stopped by better fighters. That's likely the case here, with Cheeseman being largely the same kind of fighter, but better in generally every dimension of the fight game. Eggington will keep coming forward, which may turn out to be his undoing. Cheeseman has shown the ability to shift out of the face-first style to use movement and a stiff jab in the past, most notably against Scott Fitzgerald. Being a bit better of a banger and with an edge in technical angles, this should be Cheeseman's fight to lose. Pick: Cheeseman via TKO8