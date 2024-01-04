WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez is set to make his return to the ring when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz. The fight takes place in Las Vegas on Feb. 8, a rare Thursday event that will take place just days before the NFL Super Bowl, Top Rank Boxing announced.

Lopez is one of the sport's brightest young stars at just 26 years old. This past June, he thoroughly dismantled former undisputed champion Josh Taylor to win the WBO title by wide unanimous decision. The Taylor bout came just three fights after Lopez suffered a stunning upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. and lost three lightweight world titles.

When on his game, Lopez is as dynamic a fighter in boxing but has struggled with issues outside the ring, including a tumultuous relationship with his father/trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr. and frequent statements that the boxing establishment is out to get him, which rarely makes sense as he's consistently been given high-profile showcases and as the "A-side" in his fights is not fighting against boxing politics.

In Ortiz, Lopez faces a man who gave Vasiliy Lomachenko fits in their October 2022 bout. Ortiz would lose that fight by unanimous decision but raised his profile considerably with his showing.

"Jamaine is tough. I would know, because I faced him back in the amateur days in 2015 for the National Golden Gloves Championship," Lopez said in a statement. "I'll show the world that champions don't flinch when faced with challenges. They rise and shine the brightest when the stakes are highest. This one is for all my people on the Takeover Express! Let's show the world once again what real boxing looks like."

Ortiz rebounded from the Lomachenko loss with a September win over Antonio Moran. With the win over Moran, Ortiz improved his career record to 17-1-1.

The pair do have a history, with Lopez defeating Ortiz in the 2015 National Golden Gloves Quarterfinal.

There has been talk of Lopez facing IBF champion Subriel Matias in a unification bout this year. Matias has been on a tear, forcing five consecutive opponents to retire in their corners. Matias had previously said he would not be available to return until March, which has led to speculation that the pair could fight in June on Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend in New York City.