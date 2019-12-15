Teofimo Lopez Jr. rocks Richard Commey early, scores vicious knockout to claim lightweight title

NEW YORK -- Welcome to the list of champions, Teofimo Lopez Jr. The 22-year-old rising star viciously stopped IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey in the second round of their title fight from Madison Square Garden on Saturday night with one devastating punch before putting the finishing touches on the native of Ghana with an onslaught of strikes up against the ropes.

Lopez (15-0) was feeling out the pressure in the first round from Commey, trying to find a home for his leading jab. Once he was able to piece together the jab early in the second, the native of Brooklyn fighting in front of tons of friends and family connected with the straight right that sent Commey tumbling down.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

"Preparation. That's a bad guy, any shot could have done the same thing," Lopez said after the fight.

Fighting through plenty of family turmoil, Lopez was overcome by emotions after the win, shedding a tear as the belt was handed to him. He was also given a jersey to spot in the post-fight for Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. He did the same in 2018 for Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray.

"God thank you. I'm lost for words, but as the great Kevin [Garnett] said, 'anything is possible!'" Lopez said.

Unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko was sitting ringside for the fight and seems to be the most logical next opponent for Lopez. He joined Lopez in the ring post-fight, but would not commit to facing the young champion next. He did express an interest in unifying all the belts, he just doesn't know when that will happen.