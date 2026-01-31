The Ring Magazine and WBO super lightweight title will be on the line when Shakur Stevenson takes on defending junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main card, which will be carried on DAZN and pay-per view, started at 6 p.m. ET, with the main event at approximately 10:50 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. Lopez first won his title with a unanimous decision over Josh Taylor in June 2023, and has successfully defended it three times. Stevenson, meanwhile, holds the WBC lightweight title, but is stepping up a division.

Stevenson is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Lopez comes back at +230 in the latest Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson odds, from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for number of rounds is 10.5, with the Over listed at -800 and the Under at +450. The fight is -600 to go the distance. Before making any Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Josh Nagel.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst who has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. Among his notable picks are calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also picking Crawford specifically by decision (+220). His other notable 2025 winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch.

In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also predicted Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown in July.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson prop bets

Nagel has analyzed the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson bout and one of his top prop picks is Lopez to win by decision at +300. Stevenson, 28, has held multiple world championships in three classes, including featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight. As an amateur, he represented the United States and earned a silver medal at bantamweight at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He turned professional on Feb. 9, 2017. Stevenson is 24-0 in his career, which includes 11 wins by knockout.

After winning his first nine fights, Lopez, 28, met William Silva for the vacant WBC Continental Americas lightweight title, where he earned a win by knockout on July 14, 2018. He followed that up by winning the vacant NABA, NABF and USBA lightweight titles with a first-round knockout of Mason Menard on Dec. 8, 2018. He suffered his lone loss by split decision in a 12-round lightweight title bout to George Kambosos Jr. on Nov. 27, 2021. He has since rebounded to win his next six bouts. In 23 fights, he is 22-1 with 13 knockouts. See the rest of Nagel's bets here.

How to make Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson prop picks

