Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos will have to hope that the third time is the charm after a second postponement to their fight for Lopez's three lightweight titles pushed the clash to Aug. 14. Triller founder Ryan Kavanagh told reporters on Tuesday that Lopez tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the bout off its planned June 19 date.

The fight was originally scheduled for June 5, one day before the exhibition clash between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The fight was subsequently delayed two weeks before now facing an additional two month postponement.

Lopez is still looking to fight for the first time since upsetting Vasiliy Lomachenko this past October, adding the WBA and WBO titles to the IBF belt he won in a December 2019 knockout of Richard Commey.

The delay may have additional fallout as Lopez was expected to fight in early October after signing an amended deal with Top Rank, settling some tension that had built over the past year and led to Lopez vs. Kambosos going to purse bid, a bid that was won by Triller for more than twice the price of the second-highest bid.

The entire undercard for Lopez vs. Kambosos is also expected to move to the new Aug. 14 delay.