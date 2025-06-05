A fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez has fallen apart seemingly at the one-yard line. On Thursday, Lopez's manager released a statement saying Lopez would not fight this summer, after reports that Lopez and Haney had signed for a fight.

Both parties had agreed to a 145-pound catchweight, according to boxing reporter Lance Pugmire earlier this week. The Aug. 16 fight was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia. However, Lopez's co-manager, Keith Connolly, told The Ring that personal matters are sidelining his fighter.

"Unfortunately, Teo won't be fighting in August for personal reasons that I will keep confidential..." Connolly said.

"We planned on fighting, but with what was going on, he wanted to make sure he was 100% right mentally and physically, and August was just too quick of a turnaround. I expect Teo to be back later this year, bigger and better than ever."

It's unclear if Haney will wait for Lopez or turn his attention elsewhere.

A rematch between Haney and Ryan Garcia was at the top of mind in May when Haney, Garcia and Lopez all fought on the same card in separate bouts. However, Roland Romero's win over a muted Garcia sabotaged the interest in that fight. Haney, who won a dull decision against Jose Ramirez that same night, will instead pivot to an interesting bout with Lopez.

Haney (32-0, 1 NC) is technically undefeated after his majority decision loss to Garcia was overturned, but Haney's poor showing hurt his aura. Beating Ramirez was an important rehabilitation step. Lopez (22-1) turned in one of his most impressive recent performances against Arnold Barboza Jr., defending his WBO and "The Ring" junior welterweight titles.