Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time tonight, full card
The epic showdown gets underway on Saturday night from New York City
It's only January, but one of the biggest fights of the year is set to go down on Saturday when Teofimo Lopez puts his WBO junior welterweight championship on the line against fellow 28-year-old superstar Shakur Stevenson. The fight is a showdown between two of boxing's elite talents.
The undefeated Stevenson currently holds the WBC lightweight championship and is moving up a division to take on the biggest test of his career. Stevenson was also a unified junior lightweight champion before his move to lightweight.
Lopez is also a former unified lightweight champion, but lost three world titles in a shocking 2021 upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. Since then, Lopez has rattled off six consecutive victories, looking better in some than others, but at his best he posesses a rare combination of speed, power and timing.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.
Lopez vs. Stevenson fight card, odds
- Shakur Stevenson -300 vs. Teofimo Lopez (c) +230, WBO and Ring junior welterweight title
- Keyshawn Davis -700 vs. Jamaine Ortiz +450, junior welterweights
- Bruce Carrington (c) def. Carlos Castro via ninth-round knockout
- Jarrell Miller def. Kingsley Ibeh via split decision (94-96, 97-93, 97-93)
Official result: Bruce Carrington def. Carlos Castro via KO, Round 9
As mentioned, Carrington had figured out Castro and that was allowing him to start sitting down on his punches more and more. In the ninth round, Carrington saw a right hand coming from Castro, rolled with it and cracked back with a big right hand. Carrington flurried after hurting Castro, eventually putting Castro down where he could not beat the count.
Carrington is now WBC featherweight champion, capturing a world title in his first opportunity.
Bruce Carrington is back in control against Carlos Castro through eight rounds
Carrington seems to have figured out Castro. He's getting caught by Castro's right hand far less now and is back to sitting down on sharp, hard combinations. Castro had momentum briefly, but it appears the fight is slipping away from him as Carrington has found his comfort again.
It's a good one through six rounds between Bruce Carrington and Carlos Castro
Carrington was forced to respect Castro after being rocked in the fourth round and that Castro right hand continues landing. Carrington is having the more sustained flurries and probably landing a bit more, but Castro has the bigger singular moments by catching Carrington being lazy after throwing his punches. This fight is wide open at the halfway point.
Carlos Castro buzzes Bruce Carrington in the fourth round
Carrington began to sit down on his punches and throw nasty combinations starting in Round 3. Just as it seemed Carrington was going to run away with the fight, he was caught by a chopping right hand behind the ear. Castro spent the rest of the fourth pouring on the attack, landing some big punches. Carrington survived and called Castro on, but that was a scary round for the favorite and he'll need to be careful moving forward.
Bruce Carrington is off to a solid start against Carlos Castro
Carrington has shown off his speed early, working behind a stiff jab. Castro is trying to time a big right hand, which is the punch he used to drop Stephen Fulton in his most recent fight, but through two rounds, it's Carrington with the better start.
Up next: Bruce Carrington vs. Carlos Castro, vacant WBC featherweight title
Carrington enters as a considerable -900 favorite. Carrington is an exciting, undefeated young fighter at just 28 years old. This is his first crack at a world championship. He will have to be careful against Castro, however. Castro has come up short in three fights against elite level fighters, but the most recent of those losses came against Stephen Fulton by split decision. Castro dropped Fulton hard in the fifth round of that fight and many felt he'd done enough to deserve the decision.
Official result: Jarrell Miller def Kingsley Ibeh via split decision (94-96, 97-93, 97-93)
Miller may have lost his hair in the second round, but he was the fresher and better man down the stretch. That allowed him to battle back from Ibeh seemingly having won most of the early rounds. This wasn't a great fight by any stretch and was often sloppy and ugly, but heavyweights don't always make for the prettiest fights.
Kingsley Ibeh seems in control against Jarrell Miller through five rounds
Miller has not fought an inspired fight, not throwing enough punches, and just walking forward into Ibeh's shots. While Ibeh has done the better work, he does appear to be tiring at the halfway point of the fight. Ibeh has never fought past six rounds, which could be a factor in the fatigue. Still, Miller will have to do something to take advantage if Ibeh does fade.
A look at Jarrell Miller's toupee coming off of his head mid-fight
Kingsley Ibeh knocked Jarrell Miller's toupee off in Round 2
Miller has looked sluggish to start the fight and Ibeh's solid work in the second led to a sure-fire viral moment as Miller's hair lifted off his head. Between rounds, Miller fully removed the hairpiece and threw it into the crowd. That's a first for me in a long time as a boxing observer. This sport can still surprise you.
Up next: Jarrell Miller vs. Kingsley Ibeh, heavyweights
Miller really needs a win tonight. He infamously failed a drug test for multiple banned substances ahead of a planned title fight with Anthony Joshua in 2019 and served a lengthy suspension as a result. In his two most recent fights, he suffered a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois and went to a draw with Andy Ruiz. That Ruiz fight was 17 months ago. Ibeh has a fairly thin resume, with the most notable fight a knockout loss to Jared Anderson in 2021.
Official result: Austin "Ammo" Williams def. Wendy Toussaint via unanimous decision (98-91, 99-90, 99-90)
Again, all respect to Toussaint, who took the fight on less than ideal circumstances and hung in tough, even having his own moments against a man who was supposed to be challenging for a world championship tonight. Williams clearly earned the victory, but there has to be a level of disappointment that he couldn't put Toussaint away and allowed Toussaint to land some good shots throughout.
"Ammo" Williams has pulled away from Wendy Toussaint through eight rounds
Toussaint has given a good account of himself, but Williams is the better fighter and the man who was actually training to fight tonight and it has shown as the bout has gone on. Toussaint has brief moments of landing nice power shots, but Williams is scoring far more regularly, and the fourth-round knockdown only helped to build what should be an insurmountable lead on the scorecards with two rounds remaining.
"Ammo" Williams drops Wendy Toussaint in Round 4
The combination of Williams' body work and the short notice appeared to catch up to Toussaint as the fourth round began. Late in the round, Williams uncorked a rear uppercut that connected clean and sent Toussaint crashing to the canvas. Toussaint was able to beat the count and was saved by the bell, but it feels like a matter of time before this one is over.
Wendy Toussaint is looking impressive through three rounds against "Ammo" Williams
Williams should have the lead on the scorecards, but Toussaint is doing a good job of moving and finding spaces to connect with solid counter punches. Not bad at all for a guy taking a fight on ultra-short notice up two divisions from where he normally fights. Toussaint found out he was offered the fight as he was driving a school bus for his day job.
Up next: Austin "Ammo" Williams vs. Wendy Toussaint
Williams was supposed to be challenging for a world title against Carlos Adames but Adames was forced to withdraw from the fight at the last minute. Toussaint took the fight on a day's notice, taking a huge risk for the potential of a huge payoff (and I'm sure a nice paycheck).
Official result: Kevin Castillo def. Ziyad Almaayouf via unanimous decision (78-73, 77-74, 77-74)
The judges got it right, even with Almaayouf's home promotion advantage. Castillo picked himself up off the canvas early and then absolutely dominated Almaayouf, who is clearly not ready for the stage on which he keeps getting placed. Almaayouf might get there some day, but he's struggling with mediocre fighters almost every time out.
