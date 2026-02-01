It's only January, but one of the biggest fights of the year is set to go down on Saturday when Teofimo Lopez puts his WBO junior welterweight championship on the line against fellow 28-year-old superstar Shakur Stevenson. The fight is a showdown between two of boxing's elite talents.

The undefeated Stevenson currently holds the WBC lightweight championship and is moving up a division to take on the biggest test of his career. Stevenson was also a unified junior lightweight champion before his move to lightweight.

Lopez is also a former unified lightweight champion, but lost three world titles in a shocking 2021 upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. Since then, Lopez has rattled off six consecutive victories, looking better in some than others, but at his best he posesses a rare combination of speed, power and timing.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Friday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Lopez vs. Stevenson fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook