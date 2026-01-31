Boxing fans are getting a treat early in the year, with a megafight between Teofimo Lopez Jr. and Shakur Stevenson set for Saturday at New York's historic Madison Square Garden. Lopez's WBO and Ring junior welterweight titles will be on the line as WBC lightweight champion Stevenson moves up in weight.

Lopez started his career 16-0 and was unified lightweight champion before a shocking upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021. Since that defeat, Lopez has rattled off six consecutive wins, on occasion barely eking out victories against fighters he was expected to handle easily, and at other times looking like the elite fighter he has the tools to be.

Stevenson is undefeated in his career, having been unified champion at junior lightweight before moving to lightweight, where he has successfully defended his title three times. The biggest knock on Stevenson has been a tendency to play it way too safe and put in some boring showings despite an extremely high skill level. Stevenson did his best to shake that reputation off in his most recent fight, a dominant showing against William Zepeda in which Stevenson chose to stand toe-to-toe with a dangerous opponent and won nearly every exchange.

Despite the knocks on both men, they are among the elite of the elite in the ring when it comes to pure talent, making Saturday night one of the biggest fights that can currently be made. Check out how you can watch the action on Saturday night below, but be sure to check out our staff predictions and expert picks for the main event as well.

Where to watch Lopez vs. Stevenson

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York



Saturday, Jan. 31 | Madison Square Garden -- New York Start time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Where to watch: DAZN PPV | Price: $69.99

Fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook