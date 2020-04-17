Terence Crawford believes he'd make Errol Spence Jr. look 'ordinary,' wants Manny Pacquiao fight first

With welterweight standing as maybe the deepest weight class in boxing, an increasing amount of frustration has grown surrounding a potential fight between Terence "Bud" Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. The winner of that potential showdown would be in clear contention to be crowned boxing's pound-for-pound king. But, as with so many things in boxing, politics stand in the way.

Crawford (35-0, 25 KOs) is promoted by Top Rank while Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. That alone would be a tough enough hurdle to clear in making the fight, but PBC has a deep roster of welterweights to put in the ring with Spence while keeping money in their own house. Spence could stand to battle Manny Pacquiao, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman or rematch Shawn Porter, all in competitive, meaningful fights between PBC fighters. Crawford's list of options, however, is much thinner.

In speaking with ESPN, Crawford refuses to view this as a disadvantage that places him in anything other than the role of being the fight's "A-side."

"Why should I have to sell my soul to please and entertain somebody that don't give a f--- about me?" Crawford said. "We are in the entertainment business, and I feel like I'm an entertainer in the ring, and I feel like every time I fight it's an entertaining fight. I'm about showing you rather than telling you."

Despite all the reasons why the fight may never happen, the two men can't seem to stop talking about one another. On a recent Instagram Live, Spence pointed to struggles Crawford had in his most recent fight, a ninth-round TKO win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

"I feel like I'll wash Terence Crawford ... I'll punish him. If [Kavaliauskas] could knock him down or drop him, I definitely have a great chance of stopping him."

In response, Crawford told ESPN he could make Spence look "ordinary."

"He's entitled to feel that way," Crawford said "Just like when I called him up and told him I'm going to beat his ass, I'm entitled to feel that way, but the only thing different between me and him is I mean it. When that fight happens, everybody is going to see a different side of Terence Crawford that they really haven't seen before, and they are going to see a different side of Errol Spence as well, because I'm going to make him look like an ordinary fighter."

IBF and WBC champion Spence isn't the only PBC fighter on Crawford's radar, either. The undefeated WBO champ also wants to meet WBA titleholder Pacquiao before the Filipino star heads into retirement.

"I'll say Pacquiao first because, you know, he don't have that much longer in the sport. And I want that name on my resume," Crawford said. "And Spence, because, you know, that's the fight that everybody wants to see."

With boxing on hold as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are left to wait and see if the break in business encourages boxing's power players to reevaluate the way they do business. Maybe business will finally make sense and the biggest welterweight fights available will actually come to fruition.