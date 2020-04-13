Terence Crawford doesn't believe in the coronavirus: 'I'm not locked up in the house'

As with seemingly everything, the coronavirus pandemic has brought out a host of conspiracy theorists. The conspiracy theories range from claims 5G is responsible for the spread of the virus to assertions there is no coronavirus at all. Unfortunately, many members of the combat sports community have embraced those theories in the face of worldwide cases of the virus nearing two million with more than 100,000 deaths.

Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has added his name to the list of fighters who believe there is a larger conspiracy at play, questioning if anyone is actually sick and dying from the virus and stating he and his family are not staying "locked up in the house."

"It ain't no different to any other day," Crawford told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. "I'm not locked up in the house. I'm not locking my kids up in the house, I'm telling you. I don't feel like these people that they say are dying and sick from it is actually true. I think they're using fear to try to control us right now, for something else. I don't know what it is but me personally, I just can't agree with a whole bunch of things that they're saying now. The media runs the world. You put anything on then everybody's gonna run with it and you'll have people scared."

In the United States alone, there have been more than 500,000 cases of the virus with nearly 23,000 deaths. While the virus is most dangerous for the elderly or those with other pre-existing health conditions, many otherwise healthy individuals have also died during the pandemic.

Crawford pointed out one of his friends had tested positive, but is "doing better now" while minimizing the risks of the virus.

"They said it really don't affect healthy individuals, only the elderly or those with problems like asthma or breathing disorders -- but that's like any cold or flu. You've got to protect the ones with body issues like overweight or obesity. One of our friends said she had it, but she said she's doing better now so that was the only person."

Crawford also questioned why trash collection and police work is still being done if the virus is as bad as claimed.

With boxing halted across the globe, Crawford remains on the sidelines following his win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December. With most of the top names in the division under the Premier Boxing Champions umbrella, Crawford has been fighting an uphill battle to claim superiority over Errol Spence Jr. as the best welterweight on the planet.

Top Rank's Bob Arum is looking to make a fight between Crawford and Kell Brook. Crawford, however, stated in a recent IFL TV interview that he would rather face Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr., Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman than Brook.