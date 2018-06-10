Terence Crawford dominates Jeff Horn to win welterweight title: Fight results, highlights
Crawford remains undefeated after beating Horn via TKO in Round 9
It was never much of a contest Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as Terence Crawford thoroughly dominated champion Jeff Horn to win the WBO welterweight title via TKO in Round 9.
Crawford (33-0, 24 KO), now a three-division boxing champion, clearly won every round of the fight, tagging Horn throughout and hardly taking any damage during the contest. It was a question over the final few rounds whether Horn (18-1-1, 12 KO) or his corner would throw in the towel, but he toughed it out until the referee had no choice but to call the bout.
Crawford vs. Horn scorecard
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Jeff Horn (c)
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
9
|72
Terence Crawford
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
TKO
|80
Crawford vs. Horn live updates
