Omaha mayor John Ewing Jr. and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer have issued statements following a traffic stop involving undisputed super middleweight champ Terence "Bud" Crawford early Sunday morning. The incident occurred just hours after Crawford was honored by the city with a parade for his championship win earlier this month.

According to police, Crawford's vehicle was stopped for alleged reckless driving around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. In a video of the interaction that was posted to social media, Crawford can be seen exiting the vehicle with both hands in the air. One of the occupants can also be heard saying, "I'm not reaching for no gun."

Officers say they observed a firearm in the driver's side floorboard and all four occupants were ordered to exit the car at gunpoint. At that point, a legal firearm was found on an occupant, who was a member of Crawford's security team. After identifying Crawford as the driver, police determined that everyone in the vehicle was legally permitted to carry a firearm, and Crawford was cited for reckless driving.

In a joint statement, Ewing and Schmaderer announced that there would be an internal affairs investigation into the traffic stop. Ewing issued a statement of his own, in which he says "that "trust between law enforcement and our community is important."

"I learned Omaha police pulled over Terence "Bud" Crawford on a traffic stop downtown early this morning. After learning of this, I spoke personally to Bud Crawford. I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building relationships. "Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings. "Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city's world boxing champion. We held a great parade and great event at Heartland of America park. The evening birthday party at Steelhouse, which I and members of my team attended, was a showing of joy and pride. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended. "Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha."

Crawford recently defeated Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to take the undisputed super middleweight title. Crawford jumped up two weight classes for the fight and was an underdog heading into the bout.

In addition to the parade, Crawford also had the honor of leading Nebraska onto the field for its game against Michigan on Sept. 20.